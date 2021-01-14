[Jobs Roundup] Work with mobile gaming platform Zupee with these 5 openings

With India's gaming sector growing, skill-based mobile gaming platform Zupee is looking to scale up, expand its market reach, and enhance user penetration for its platform. On Monday, the Gurugram startup Zupee raised additional capital of $10 million led by WestCap Group (WestCap), a leading US growth equity firm.





Existing investor Matrix Partners India also participated in the round. According to the official statement, the startup has so far raised $19 million in funding, including this round. This is the second round of funding successfully secured by Zupee within the last 12 months - with $8 million raised in April 2020.





Founded by IIT Kanpur graduates Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018, Zupee runs live quiz tournaments on its app, where users compete with friends and other players for prizes.





The Zupee app has over 2,000 live quiz tournaments, running through 24 hours every day, covering over 100 topics that range from Bollywood, Hollywood, and Sports to Maths, Spelling, and Hinglish, among others.

If you wish to work in the gaming sector, these job openings at Zupee could be for you:

Front-end Developer

Experience required: 4-8 years





The role involves designing, developing, testing, and debugging responsive web and mobile applications for the startup. Using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, the front-end developer should translate user and business needs into functional front-end design.





The role also involves developing a new progressive web application, integrating back-end API's with front-end, building reusable code and libraries for future use, and more.





The candidate should have hands-on experience of four to eight years in ReactJS and PWA, and a strong understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3, OOJS, ES6, ES5, and ReactJs.





For more information, click here.

Back-end Developer

Experience required: 3-12 years





Zupee is looking for a back-end developer with knowledge of JavaScript, Python, and frameworks/systems such as Node.js. The developer should also have strong analytical skills and aptitude, an understanding of data architecture, software design and best coding practices, and knowledge of TCP/IP networking concepts and technologies.





The candidate should have the ability to learn new languages and technologies, experience with databases (both SQL and NoSQL), familiarity with agile development methodologies, and a working knowledge of Linux.





For more information, click here.

Android Developer

Experience required: N/A





The Android developer at Zupee will prototype new app and feature ideas and explore new technologies that are at the forefront of mobile technology, integrate back-end API's with front-end, maintain Android apps, and listen to the community and fix issues that arise.





The role also involves designing and implementing new features, create UI, debugging, and optimising applications for maximum speed and scalability.





Zupee's ideal candidate for this role should have an expertise in Java, experience with releasing, maintaining mobile code, a strong focus on high-quality mobile UI experience, and a deep understanding of Android SDK.





For more information, click here.

Front-end Engineer

Experience required: N/A





Much like the front-end developer role, this role at Zupee involves developing a new progressive web app, integrating back-end API's with front-end, building reusable code and libraries for future use, and collaboration with other team members.





The ideal candidate for the front-end engineer role should have hands-on experience of ReactJS and PWA, a strong understanding of web markup, including HTML5 and CSS3, a good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates and AJAX, proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around such issues, and familiarity with front-end build tools.





For more information, click here.

Software Development Engineer

Experience required: 2+ years





The software development engineer will develop automated test scripts to maximise efficiency, perform load testing, and locate performance bottlenecks to create and analyse reports relating to performance benchmarking, test plan status, and site usage statistics.





The candidate will also participate in design reviews and provide feedback on features and usability as accurately as possible, and come up with possible test requirements, and identify test data requirements and generate the required data to support testing.





The ideal candidate is someone with over two years of QA experience, with an emphasis on automated testing (white box testing) with Selenium/Appium/Robotium, has exposure in API automation testing using any frameworks (Custom, RestAssured, etc.), and more.





For more information, click here.