[Jobs Roundup] Work in e-sports at mobile gaming platform MPL

E-sports and mobile gaming platform ﻿Mobile Premier League﻿ (MPL) this week raised $500,000 (about Rs 3.65 crore) from existing employees as part of its Employee Investment Plan. The Employee Investment Plan, which was announced in December 2020, was open to all employees of MPL.

The employees could invest anywhere between $2,300 and $23,000 in the startup to acquire stock. "Over 10 percent of MPL employees participated in this plan, with the total amount raised at $500,000," according to a statement.

MPL’s efforts to ensure that talent in the startup is rewarded is not new. In September 2020, it had announced an ESOP buyback plan worth $3.2 million during its Series C funding round that had seen the startup raise $90 million from SIG, RTP Global, MDI, Sequoia India, and others.

MPL cofounders Sai Srinivas Kiran and Shubham Malhotra

Senior Copywriter

Experience required: 7-8 years

MPL is looking for a senior copywriter for creating copy for social media captions, posts, creatives, digital performance ads, TV ads, etc., and coming up with interesting, engaging copy for internal communications for the startup from time to time.

The role also involves assisting the product and design teams to come up with copy for app notifications, and in-app content, writing blogs and articles on the gaming industry, including technological advancements, industry growth, policies and regulations, gamers, and game developers, by speaking to relevant sources of information and gathering data, and more.

Category Manager

Experience required: 3+ years

The category manager at MPL is expected to gain a deep understanding of customer experience, identify and fill product gaps, and generate new ideas that grow market share, improve customer experience, and drive growth.

He/she is given the responsibility of owning the entire P&L of a category/game, having a sharp view on how to increase revenue and grow margins, driving growth and profitability, studying user behaviour, driving product launches, develop product pricing, and positioning strategies, and more.

Marketing Analyst

Experience required: 4-5 years

This role involves building an in-depth understanding of the business, customers, and the marketing function to address key strategic questions, provide customer lifecycle analytics, media ROI, marketing channel optimisation, and development and automation of regular reports.

The marketing analyst will also look at external and internal customer data using database queries (SQL), spreadsheet (Excel) models, statistical analysis tools, identify the key metrics, and analyse campaign performance and research results, using a variety of numerical and IT tools.

Design Lead

Experience required: N/A

The design lead at MPL is responsible for generating clear ideas and concepts in tandem with the project brief and business requirements, producing sketches, storyboards, art layouts based on creative visions and ideas, and understanding marketing initiatives, strategic positioning, and target audience.

The candidate is also expected to generate clear ideas and concepts in tandem with copywriters, cooperate with the rest of the creative team across different types of media, present completed ideas to clients and team members, etc.

Technical Programme Manager

Experience required: N/A

This technical programme manager role involves the planning of project deliverables, dependencies, risks, risk mitigation, and milestones throughout the complete project lifecycle, allocation of resources to the programme, and managing cross-functional dependencies.

Also, expected of the candidate are capturing programme status, maintaining accurate and current programme information for the use of stakeholders, using existing programme management tools (Jira, Asana), and more.

