‘The advancements in technology today have opened the doors for tremendous innovation’ – 35 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Industries are going through this fundamental shift from predictability to adaptability, and current automation solutions are not flexible enough to adapt to changing requirements. - Rishabh Agarwal, Peer Robotics

As the number of variables increase, the ability of rule that sets to segregate malice from the usual is not straightforward, rendering AI/ML as a better choice. - Bibhuti Kar, Quick Heal Technologies

Rise of direct to consumer brands and the advent of fast fashion have pushed brands and retailers to be faster and more agile. - Akarsh Shrivastava, Elevation Capital

Consistency, penetration depth, and reliability became top priorities for brands in re-establishing their supply chain networks. - Abhishek Nehru, Ripplr

Brands have to leverage technology and data analytics, along with content, to offer even more relevant and personalised offerings to consumers. - Vinay Singh, Fireside

OTT gives you the scope to experiment and try out. Everything boils down to content. If your content is great people will come and watch you. - Shreyas Talpade, Nine Rasa

The adoption of technology and digital transformation has paved the way for India to be at the forefront of innovation, giving rise to some of the best startups in the world. - Deepak Bagla, Invest India

India has a huge potential to become a data refinery. Therefore, the data economy must prosper in India by developing a complete ecosystem. - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Communications Minister

Taxes should be kept low to inhibit the transfer of Indian startups to other countries and regulations imposing double taxation such as capital gains and dividend taxes should be reduced. - Siddarth Pai, 3one4 Capital

The Indian technology industry makes significant contributions to the US economy and workforce, including local investments and job-creation, workforce development and upskilling their US employees. - NASSCOM

The 50 to 60 million SMEs in India, that form the backbone of the economy (about 30 percent of the GDP), lack resources. - Priyom Sarkar, Asanify

It is a matter of time before this intense competition pushes the cost of entry-level 5G phone below the Rs 20,000 mark. - Counterpoint

The next 500 million internet customers, from Tier3/4 cities of India, who earn an average household income of Rs 25,000-30,000 per month, prefer assisted buying. - Ankur Arora and Abhishek Mishra, ShopG

The online gaming industry in India is surging like never before. - Varun Mahna, Dangal Games

The advent of the powerful smartphone and cheap data rates have pushed gaming into the spotlight. - Pooja Dubey, Turnip

A common self-regulatory body will result in the removal of a lot of uncertainty for foreign investors. - Deepak Gullapalli, Head Digital Works

The personal wealth management space in India has exploded over the last 12-18 months with several platforms and apps gaining traction to serve the mass and mass-affluent communities. - Alokik Advani, Fidelity International Strategic Venture

The penetration of autonomous material movement robots is quite low in India since the current solutions are expensive or cumbersome. - Janakiram Annam, Hachidori Robotics

The Indian education system has a large gap in early schooling, especially in developing strong foundations for children in scientific thinking, critical and creative thinking and communication skills. - Rohini Prakash, Tomorrow Capital

Primary grades are formative years of education for children. An outdated education system is failing Indian parents and children. - Saumya Yadav, Udayy

Technology is the answer to solve the problem of access and the quality of education. - Amit Bansal, WizKlub

It is imperative to remember learning is an involved process. Defining a clear direction, optimising your efforts, and taking a hands-on practical approach to learning is the way to go. - Rathinamurthy R, Crio.Do

In 2017, Canada established a National AI Strategy and was the first country in the world to recognise the importance of AI. - Benji Sucher, Radical Ventures

Home-centric property management services platforms created marketplaces for home-owners to provide them with their maintenance services. - Prabhat Kumar Tiwary, YourOwnROOM

From buying and selling homes to managing and maintaining them, real estate digitalisation is now a root concept. - Anuj Puri, ANAROCK Property Consultants

COVID-19 has fundamentally altered both how healthcare providers and consumers view technology. - Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM

Compared to conventional surgery, robotic surgery results in smaller incisions, that reduces pain, scarring and leads to a quicker recovery. - Sudhir Srivastav, SS Innovations

The 20s will be the decade of digital health. - Mukesh Bansal, Curefit

Making recycled battery chemicals and metals available to customers which lack access to them for geopolitical or geographical reasons will lead to democratisation in cell manufacturing. - Arul Mehra, Baring Private Equity Partners India

If we continue to act the way we do today, we will replace fish with plastic in the sea. - Sonia D’Souza Bhavsar, Dropledge

In a world increasingly driven by machines, one should learn to appreciate the skills of working with hands. - Binod Pradhan

In the past few decades, music, books, retail, content, and phones have also seen their digital disruption phases; now it’s the time for mobility. - Manikandan Thangarathnam, Uber

Supply chains have a lot of data and most of it is unorganised and are paper-based documents. - Manish Chandrashekhar, Cultivo

We have seen a widespread acceleration in the adoption of digital and virtual business models (from a customer lens) and operating models (from an organisational lens). - P N Sudarshan, DTTILLP

The advancements in technology today have opened the doors for tremendous innovation. - Suvesh Malhotra, Hike

