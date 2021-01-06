‘A massive digital explosion is poised to occur in the global healthcare ecosystem’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Edtech, content, SaaS, healthcare, fintech and ecommerce are sectors where we expect significant behavioural shift to fully digital solutions. - Hemant Mohapatra, Lightspeed India

Escrow-as-a-service is a huge, underserved opportunity. - Vineet K Singh, NCOME

Even though privacy is a niche subject, people are more aware now. - Aditya Vuchi, Doosra

Always find a balance between technical acumen and getting a product out in the market. Engineers get carried away by technical complexities, but you need to build something for people to use. - Swapnil Jain, Ather

Today, with users having many options online to learn and be entertained, coherent event content can make all the difference in attracting audiences. - Vinay Dora, Crowd Product

A true digital-first economy cannot be based on just ecommerce growth; other businesses too have to move beyond traditional practices. - Karan Mohla, Chiratae Ventures

As long as we can continue to focus on developing the right partnerships and servicing the right customers, there's a lot of room for growth in the SMB space, mid-market enterprise, government, and education. - Abe Smith, Zoom

There will be a lot of emphasis on virtual reality software and other technologies for an enhanced employee experience...GenZ will prefer a work-from-anywhere model. - Annil Chandel, Wurkr

There is enormous opportunity for SMBs to grow and scale in 2021 with the power of technology. - Harish Vellat, Microsoft India

Due to increasing internet and mobile penetration, children in India are at risk of cyberbullying. - Amitabh Kumar, YOLO

Businesses, both online and offline, are keener than ever to partner with digital payment platforms to accelerate their growth. - Karthik Raghupathy, PhonePe

With Facebook and Google acquiring stake in Reliance Jio, it may be only a matter of time before antitrust issues arrive at the table of the Competition Commission of India. - V. Sridhar, IIIT Bangalore

Humanitarian aid is one of the areas that hasn’t benefited from AI as such. - Pranav Khaitan, Google

2021 will continue to see India innovate. Technology will be the new mainstay and startups will leverage it for cost efficiency, scale, and transparency. - Padmaja Ruparel, IAN

Solicitation and advertisements of lawyers are banned in India, which makes curation of lawyers in a single platform even more essential. - Nikhil Anand, LegatoApp

The bike rental space is fast emerging as a viable alternate to bike ownership. - Sohinder Gill, Hero Electric

Companies have tried to do FaaS (farming-as-a-service) with mechanisation and failed because of scalability issues, limited value addition, and failure to ring-fence the farmer. - Mithil Gandhi, Ujjay

The digital boom has undeniably put the Indian agritech industry on the map. - Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts

The idea around monitoring an individual’s health status and well-being, powered by data and patient information, has now become a norm. - Anand Daniel, Accel Partners

A massive digital explosion is poised to occur in the global healthcare ecosystem. This resembles the Cambrian radiation explosion that happened 540 million years ago, but all for the greater good. - Murali Aravamudan, nference

