Good morning!

There’s nothing like starting the day with a hot cuppa. While India has been (and probably will be) a country of tea drinkers, the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly brewing a new coffee culture.

Whether getting on the Dalgona coffee craze, or missing the daily brew at the workplace, India’s coffee lovers’ taste range from the traditional filter kaapi in the South to the average instant powders elsewhere.

Puneet Das, Senior Vice President, Marketing-Beverages, TCP

According to Puneet Das of Tata Consumer Products, coffee consumption in India is set to increase as people indulge in the various preparations of the beverage and make drinking coffee a part of their daily habit. Despite the lockdown, he says that the in-home consumption of coffee went up even as the out-of-home consumption went down.

India is also seeing a lot of startups catering to the fourth wave of coffee drinking, with gourmet coffee becoming mainstream in the metropolises. Then, startups like Delhi-based Beanly and Kaapi Machines are bringing coffee to the homes of regular households, and to workplaces of the tech-savvy Gen Z.

The Interview

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the future uncertain, with many tech companies freezing their hiring. According to a KPMG report, 66 percent of organisations across all levels have deferred or suspended their hiring schedules. Oindrila Chauhan of Microsoft India, Manoj Kenadath of ﻿Atlassian﻿; and Vishnu Iruvanti of ﻿ClearTax﻿India discuss how the pandemic has affected their recruiting goals and how the hiring landscape has changed.

Editor’s Pick: Women in tech

The coronavirus pandemic dealt a double blow to women's participation in the workplace, even as India had been seeing a decline in the female labour workforce, with women accounting for only about 19 percent of the total workforce. Daisy Chittilapilly, MD and head of Digital Transformation Office, ﻿Cisco﻿, believes that there is still room for reimagining the gender disparity in the tech industry and organisations need to step up and take proactive measures to involve more women in STEM.

Daisy Chittilapilly, Head of Digital Transformation, Cisco, India and SAARC.

Startup Spotlight

A curated ecommerce marketplace for India's vegan consumers

Though Sagar N Mehta had been a vegan for six years, he realised that vegan consumers in India didn't have a curated platform for their needs. So, he started Vegandukan in January 2019. The Bengaluru-based marketplace works on an ecommerce/aggregator model and offers plant-based food, mock meats, and dairy alternatives to vegan consumers. Read more.

Vegandukan

News & Updates

﻿ Indian Space Research Organisation ﻿ Chief K Sivan has said that Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to the Moon, is likely to be launched in 2022 after several projects of the space agency got delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

EV and energy storage technology startup Matter says it expects to clock a turnover of $1 billion by 2025. The Ahmedabad-based company has so far invested $3 million and will be launching its lithium-ion batteries for solar and renewable management.

B2B ecommerce major Udaan said it added about one lakh new businesses on the platform last year under its lifestyle segment. The company has also seen over 250 sellers under the category achieve sales worth Rs 1 crore in 2020.

Personal care brand Mamaearth is looking to hire 200 people across various roles this year as it sees significant growth momentum in its business from both online and offline channels.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“The idea of these acquisitions is that they continue to be run by their founders and teams...You need to give them the freedom to operate independently while synergising on a common platform.”

— Nitish Mittersain, Founder, ﻿Nazara Technologies﻿

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!