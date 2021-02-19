Delhi-based Dineout acquires event curator SteppinOut, expands into live experiences

Delhi-based ﻿Dineout﻿is set to expand its portfolio of live events with the acquisition of event and experience curator, ﻿SteppinOut﻿. The acquisition will enable Dineout to host multiple types of offline experiences, ranging from food festivals, night markets, live comedy events, movie nights, and more, it said in a statement. Dineout said it is going to offer offline events across 20 cities in India.

SteppinOut is the fifth acquisition for Dineout after inResto, Torqus, Gourmet Passport, and Binge Digital. Dineout, which Times Internet owns, said that the synergies of these brands would enable it to create a first-of-its-kind experience for its users.

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder, Dineout, said,

“After being stuck indoors for nearly one year, coming out of the pandemic, we are seeing trends of revenge consumption, with people looking to dine out more and also experience different types of events. At Dineout, we’re all about the finest experiences, and curating offline events in India is the next best thing we’d like to offer. I am truly excited to have the SteppinOut team be a part of our family. Our goals and audiences are common, and together we will make going out as seamless and joyful for users and as profitable for our restaurant partners.”

The founding team of Dineout

Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain, and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a restaurant booking and listing company that is diversifying into the omnichannel ecosystem, and this acquisition is another step closer to its offline expansion.

Safdhar Adoor, Founder of SteppinOut, said, "We wanted to make it big in the events space, and our partnership with Dineout makes our dream even bigger. We are excited to expand and leverage this partnership to make the experience of “going out” better for Indians as a whole. It gives SteppinOut to produce events at scale across the country with the infrastructure built by Dineout.