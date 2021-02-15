Onelife Nutriscience, which owns and operates the consumer healthcare brand ﻿Onelife India﻿, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.

Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder, Onelife, said,

“We could not have hoped for a better choice of investor who understands the consumer so well and from whom we can get a lot of value. We look forward to working closely with Wipro over the coming years as we build Onelife into a formidable player in the nutrition and wellness space. Their backing is a great value addition to our growth plans in India as well as globally.”

“The nutraceuticals Industry is looking at growing exponentially, and we are excited to increase our market presence through innovative products,” Gaurav added.

Eyeing next level of growth

Onelife has a diverse set of offerings focusing on wellness, immunity, and overall nutraceutical segment. The Mumbai-based company will us e the funds for its next level of growth.

Founded in 2019 by Gaurav Aggarwal, who has over 20 years of experience in the nutrition industry. Hailing from a family who are one of the leading producers of Vitamin B3 in the world, this is a natural progression for Gaurav to leverage his extensive experience and depth of knowledge to develop a B2C healthcare brand.

“We are excited at becoming part of Onelife in its growth journey. They have robust R&D capability, strong product knowledge, and a mature and passionate team,” said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures.

“Health and immunity are on top of every consumer's mind today. They are increasingly getting conscious of the benefits of preventive health too. These offer immense growth potential for the company, and Onelife intends to address all these requirements of consumers in a holistic way,” Sumit added.