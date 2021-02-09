[Funding alert] Water ecommerce startup OwO raises Rs 1.5 Cr in angel round

Gurugram-based water ecommerce startup ﻿OwO﻿ Technologies Pvt Ltd has raised an angel funding round of Rs 1.5 crore from ah! Ventures angel platform along with investors from Marwari Angels and others.

This is ah! Ventures’ 65th investment, taking its total investment portfolio to Rs 193 crore with 10 exits till date.

“We launched OwO in June 2020 during the middle of global pandemic of COVID-19, and in spite of so many restrictions around us, we saw huge demand for our services across Gurugram. It took just two months to have our first 500 customers and since then, OwO never looked backed,” said Ajay Channgani, CEO, OwO Technologies.

“We have partnered with all leading brands like ﻿Bisleri﻿, Aquafina, Kinley, Bailley, DivyaJal (Packaged Drinking Water), and Himalayan ( Mineral Water) as well as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Tropicana, Parle, Red Bull, Catch, and many more. We plan to use the funds for expansion into new territories and investing in technology,” Ajay added.

According to the startup, one of the major problems our world faces is the availability of safe drinking water, and in India, this problem is much bigger. OwO said it aims to address this problem through its platform, available on both Android and IOS, through its offerings and delivery services.

It started its services in June 2020 and has since then grown to serve 5000 customers, serving them daily with safe drinking water. The platform said it is dedicated to beverages, serving both corporates and household customers.

"With our 3Cs (clean, clear, and care) approach, OwO has become one single window for the hospitality sector, corporates, and household customers as it offers almost everything in soft beverages. We have been adding new categories, brands, and products every month to offer a single window to all corporates/organisations for their beverage needs. Not only this, OwO offers these products at much-lower price than all its competitors. In addition, we plan to launch two unique products of our own and that will disrupt the market for drinking water at large,” said Ajay.

According to Ajay, OwO is being programmed to be a large national player with operations in a few hundred cities across India and the first phase of expansion in Rajasthan and UP is about to begin.

“Water is a vital part of our daily life, access to safe drinking water is a basic human right, but it's also true that millions still have to struggle to get access to the safe drinking water. OWO has built a remarkable business to solve this problem at scale. They want to become a trusted partner to millions and supply them safe drinking water at their convenience, and they are doing it by leveraging technology and forging strong partnerships in this ecosystem,” stated Mansingh Gadhvi, Venture Partner, ah! Ventures.