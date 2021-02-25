[Jobs Roundup] Interested in spacetech? These openings at Bellatrix Aerospace might help your career to take off

Bengaluru-based ﻿Bellatrix Aerospace﻿ is an IP-driven ﻿Spacetech﻿company that was founded in 2015. It specialises in spacecraft propulsion systems and orbital launch vehicles.

On February 8, 2021, Bellatrix signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skyroot Aerospace, a third of its kind. Previously, it had also signed an MoU for its constellation of EO satellites, and joined hands with ﻿Dhruva Space﻿ for space qualification of one of its propulsion systems.

Bellatrix signed an MoU with Skyroot Aerospace earlier this month

Bellatrix is now expanding to develop Orbital Transfer Vehicles based on its advanced propulsion technologies for precise orbital insertion of satellites. This year, it also bagged the National Startup Award under launch vehicles and satellite categories.

If you have what it takes to contribute to Bellatrix Aerospace, here are some job openings for you:

Scientist – C, Spacecraft GNC

Experience Required: 2+ years

For the role of Scientist-C, Bellatrix is looking for a candidate with a Master's in Aerospace, Electrical, Control Systems, or comparable field. They must have a fundamental understanding of operational aspects of mission design and be proficient in either C++, Python, or MATLAB.

An ideal candidate should be experienced in designing and optimising control algorithms in the non-linear regime, with a good knowledge of orbital mechanics. Prior experience with MATLAB Simulink and control system hardware selection, testing, and integration are preferable. In addition, strong verbal and written communication skills are a plus!

For more information, click here.

Sr. Manager, Sales & Growth

Experience required: 8+ years

Bellatrix Aerospace is looking for a Senior Manager in sales and growth, with experience in sales in tech-intensive (hardware) product companies selling to private customers with at least four years of experience in overseas sales.

The ideal candidate should be able to handle the marketing, sales, and business development activities of the company globally with a focus on USA and Europe geographies. They would be required to frequently travel overseas (subject to COVID19) to meet customers and represent the company in exhibitions.

Having a Master's degree or work experience in an area related to satellites, rockets, or the space business is a strong consideration, and candidates with prior sales experience in spacetech industry with global contacts are preferred. Strong verbal and written communication skills are a plus.

For more information, click here.

Manager, HR & Operations

Experience required: 5+ years

The company is looking for a candidate who can single-handedly take care of all HR activities of the company for about 50 employees, from recruitment to statutory governance and policies to employee engagement. They should understand basic technical requirements and accordingly handle talent acquisition process both through online job portals and campus interviews.

The candidate must be familiar with employee onboarding and relieving formalities and relevant documentation, in addition to payroll processing, EPF, ESI, and related computations and compliances. They should also be able to take up any other activity assigned by the management in good spirit.

An MBA in HR with work experience as an HR generalist is preferred. They should also have the openness to work on new areas that are even outside the scope of basic HR operations.

For more information, click here.

Business Analyst

Experience required: Mid/senior level

The ideal candidate should have strong verbal and written communication skills. They should constantly track and document space industry news, contracts, competition, business strategies, and new products, maintain a versatile and easy-to-use database of the same for use by the sales team.

They should be able to prepare data-driven market reports, analytics, projections, infographics, presentations, marketing collateral, etc., and propose numerous strategies and plans to meet the company’s sales targets. They should also understand the technicalities and business model of the company and work with a technical team in preparation of project proposals to customers or response to quotations/RFIs.

For more information, click here.

Scientist-D, Structures

Experience required: 5+ years with BTech/ 3+ years with MTech

The ideal candidate should be experienced in mechanical structural analysis, pressure vessel design and fabrication, and structural analysis. They should be proficient in using 3D mechanical design and analysis tools (NX CAD, NASTRAN, ANSYS, or similar tools).

They should be experienced in working on sloshing analysis, elastomers, and pressure vessel testing is an added advantage. In addition, an understanding of materials to the extent required for material selection and establish design process using composites and rubbers is a definite must.

For more information, click here.