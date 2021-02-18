[Jobs Roundup] Work with healthtech platform Phable with these openings

﻿Phable﻿, a Bengaluru-based healthtech platform focused on chronic disease management, last week announced the signing of a $12 million Series A investment round. The new funding is led by the multi-speciality healthcare provider, Manipal Hospitals.

SOSV, Phable’s early-stage investor and the global venture capital firm behind accelerators like HAX, MOX, and IndieBio, also participated in this round. US-based funds Fresco Capital and Social Starts, and existing investors at Phable are participating in the round via secondary shares.

With an ecosystem of 200,000+ patients and 5,000+ doctors, Phable claims that it is on a mission to build India’s first complete value-based chronic care ecosystem and India’s largest deep tech-driven disease management platform.

The company, founded by Sumit Sinha and Mukesh Bansal in 2018, aims to make healthcare personalised, predictive, and preventive for millions of Indians suffering from chronic ailments.

Founders of Phable (L to R) - Mukesh Bansal, Prasanth Reddy and Sumit Sinha

If you want to be a part of Phable's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Performance Marketing Specialist

Experience required: 3-5 years

Phable is looking for a performance marketing specialist who will be responsible for driving growth, development, execution, and measurement of multi-platform digital strategies focusing on user acquisition and engagement.

The candidate is expected to have hands-on experience in developing and optimising consumer ad campaigns at scale, and has to be an expert across bidding/ad serving platforms — not limited to Facebook or Google Ads.

SEO and Email Marketing Specialist

Experience required: 1-2 years

Phable is looking for an SEO expert to manage all search engine optimisation and marketing activities. The candidate will be responsible for managing all SEO activities such as content strategy, link building, and keyword strategy to increase rankings on all major search networks.

The SEO and email marketing specialist will develop and implement link building strategy from scratch, work with the development team to ensure SEO best practices are properly implemented on newly developed code, and more.

Senior Product Designer

Experience required: 6+ years

This role involves defining design processes for the team, conducting user interviews to understand their needs, context and goals, discussing business requirements with stakeholders, and strategising features and understanding and effectively restating the problem space to the stakeholders and the team.

The senior product designer is also expected to develop user journeys, mockups, prototypes, and presentations to effectively communicate design ideas.

Key Account Sales Manager

Experience required: 3+ years

The key account sales manager at Phable is required to maintain an updated sales funnel and participate in regular sales reviews. The candidate will be responsible for onboarding and engaging key accounts, and driving Phable's overall revenue and growth in the B2B channel.

The account sales manager will work closely with founders, as well as central growth, business and ops teams to formulate growth strategy and drive new initiatives. They will also be expected to own and drive the timely execution of all growth initiatives and daily sales operations.

Engineering Manager

Experience required: 10+ years

The engineering manager will lead software and platform teams across frontend and backend engineering teams, working throughout the stack from web UI/Apps, to APIs, to end-to-end platform development.

They will build processes to help scale product, platform and team for growth, and drives the vision, design, strategy, and implementation of technology, platform and product development to support the business.

