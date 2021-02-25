Mumbai-based EV startup Strom Motors opens bookings for flagship trike vehicle

Mumbai-based ﻿Electric Vehicle Info﻿ startup ﻿Strom Motors﻿ is all set to launch its flagship product Strom-R3, a trike vehicle, and has announced the opening of its bookings.

According to a statement shared by the company, a limited number of units of the vehicle will be produced this year. Interested customers from Mumbai and Delhi region can book their rides with an initial deposit of Rs 10,000.

Strom Motors claims that early bookings can help customers win benefits up to Rs 50,000, including customised colour options, a premium audio system, and three years of free maintenance.

The Strom-R3 is a 100 percent electric and Made in India product, with a range of 200 km and air-conditioned cabin seats for two.

This EV product aims to tap into three target segments in the market — the daily office commuter looking for a quick and safe vehicle around the town, an additional car in the family for running errands around a 10 km radius, and finally, the first/last-mile shared mobility solution parked at airports and metro stations.

Left to right: Jean-Luc Abaziou, and Pratik Gupta, Co-founders, Strom Motors, along with Gilmer Blankenship, who is the technical advisor for the firm

It is built on a patent-pending advanced vehicle control unit (VCU) consisting of a 48V battery pack. It also holds an ARAI certification. This means that they will require almost no rework before they can be deployed in other applications like UPS storage or emergency backup applications.

The EV also has a 4G connected diagnostic engine installed, which will help owners track location and status of charge, as well as get a complete health report of critical components like brake pads, motors and electronics. The deliveries for this vehicle will begin in the next 12 months.

Strom Motors was founded in 2016 by Pratik Gupta and Jean-Luc Abaziou, ex-CEO of Alcatel. Through its flagship offering, the startup claims to make getting around the town economical and efficient.