‘There is no right or wrong pitch — each one is as unique as a snowflake’ – 35 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from ﻿YourStory Media﻿, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of February 8-14 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Many times, a big idea may seem impossibly expensive or difficult, but you realise it’s doable when you break it down with a pen and paper. - Mike Hearn, R3

Nothing is impossible if you truly aspire to do it. Find the right person and the right product, and you will attain success. - Deepjyot Singh Sethi, ﻿Velbond Industries﻿

No role is too small as long as there is genuine intent attached to it. - Naresh Pal Sharma, ﻿ Amazon ﻿

Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo. But you want someone who'll help you catch the bus. - Oprah Winfrey

Perhaps the most important openness is to build a dream with other people. - CJ Meadows, ‘Innovation Through Fusion’

With globalisation changing workforce demographics, and the need to fuel sustainable innovation, it has become imperative for companies to leverage the capabilities of knowledge management (KM) and collaboration in developing and engaging their workforce. - Sanjay Sastri and Sandhya Nagaraj, HGS

A crowd is not a gigantic, peaceful blue ocean of contributors. It is a fast river that needs constant monitoring. - Thierry Burger-Helmchen and Erica Siegel, 'Managing Digital Open Innovation'

Bet on people, allow them to rise up to the occasion. - Ashish Shah, ﻿ Pepperfry ﻿

Ideally, you do not get to live a full relationship with a particular piece of content as an actor. You just have a great romance with your part. - Anand Tiwari, Still and Still Media Collective

Art has to be seen and experienced. - Ashish Anand, ﻿DAG Ventures﻿

Make contacts, understand what’s happening in the fashion world across the world. Have an eye for what’s trending, what’s in fashion. - Aastha Sharma, ﻿Wardrobist﻿

Women, in particular, are making more empowered dating choices centred on them and their needs. - Samarpita Samaddar, ﻿Bumble﻿India

Women in science in India needs more role models they can identify with. So, we need to take up the challenge of preparing the next generation of women scientists. - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, ﻿ Biocon ﻿

Fitness in India is still in initial stages at sub-one percent penetration. Over the next 10-20 years, this will increase to 15-20 percent like in the West. - Mukesh Bansal, ﻿Cure.fit﻿

The unique fragrances and superior quality that Indian incense stick makers offer have helped the industry carve a niche for themselves globally. - Arjun Ranga, All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association

Indians, especially, buy based on trust rather than brand. - Vargab Bakshi, ﻿Shopify﻿

Building and scaling distribution in the rural context require a deep understanding of these markets and rural households. - Jyotsna Krishnan, ﻿ Elevar Equity﻿

The direct-to-consumer meat market is at a nascent stage in India with less than one percent penetration. - Rajesh Ranjan, ﻿Nabventures (NABARD)﻿

On one side you have a million+ college graduates every year with low single-digit employability rate, and on the other side, there are 1000s of companies struggling to find talent. - Nishant Chandra, ﻿Newton School﻿

The MSME sector is the backbone of the Indian economy. It accounts for 30 per cent of the economy and has created 11 crore jobs so far. - Nitin Gadkari, Union MSME Minister

India’s strength lies in handmade carpets. The country accounts for more than 60 percent of the world's market share as far as handmade carpets are concerned. - Sakshi Talwar, ﻿Yak Carpet﻿

In India, multidisciplinary education has come into play now with NEP 2020. - Kamini Vidisha, ﻿ACadru﻿

Trees are our ancestors and our survival and existence depend on them. So they have to be nourished and protected if want a cleaner, greener and better world for our children. - Rohit Mehra, ‘Green Man of India’

Grains are a main part of managing seasonal shifts and tweaking them through the year also allows you to enjoy different versions at different times of the year. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Water is a vital part of our daily life, access to safe drinking water is a basic human right, but it's also true that millions still have to struggle to get access to the safe drinking water. - Mansingh Gadhvi, ﻿ah! Ventures﻿

To be perceived as an empathetic and unique brand can help businesses go a long way in building recognition within the industry. - Rohit Sakunia, Art-E Mediatech

The right to affordable and dignified travel is fundamental to human existence and development. - Prashant Kumar, ﻿Zingbus﻿

Last year was indeed a great year for the startup ecosystem that witnessed the creation of 11 Unicorns. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, ﻿9Unicorns﻿

Enterprises working in the social sector are doing commendable work in changing the lives of millions of Indians. - Smita Bhagat, ﻿HDFC Bank﻿

Social entrepreneurship is a game-changing revolution for India. - Ratna Mehta, ﻿Wadhwani Foundation﻿

In India we have an indigenous, untapped talent pool and the best example of this is the sheer number of startups emerging every day. - Sanjay Gupta, NXP Semiconductors

Strategic risk management, by staying proactive and vigilant, while learning and collaborating with others, is the only way for startups to grow and prosper in any environment. - Udai Chopra and Hersh Shah

I am eternally grateful to those failures because I wouldn’t have found my purpose otherwise. - Shantanu Moitra, composer

With the right ecosystem partners backing their story, there is no reason for any Indian startup to not only churn out great ideas but also build businesses of the future. - Madhukar Sinha, India Quotient

It's hard to get a holiday when it's your own business. - Nandesh Gupta, Nandeshwer Tools

Talent is what you as entrepreneurs bring to the table, and the fund is what you need from investors. - Padmaja Ruparel, IAN Fund

Today with more co-investments and syndicates happening, outside validation becomes important. It is difficult to vet the founders just on the basis of what they say. - Sanjay Nath, ﻿Blume Ventures﻿

Venture capital is a business and not charity, which entrepreneurs should understand when they pitch to any VC for funding. - Sanjeev K Kumar, ﻿Kuberan's House﻿

There is no right or wrong pitch — each one is as unique as a snowflake. - Sanjot Malhi, ﻿ Matrix Partners India ﻿ YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

