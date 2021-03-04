ACT SUMMIT 2021: Help the Startup Ecosystem Build for India

The summit brings together key founders and industry leaders who will share insights from their journey with ACT and their vision for its future - the focus across healthcare, education, environment, and women’s participation in the workforce. The summit takes place today, 4:30 pm onwards, sign up!

In March 2020, the Indian startup ecosystem - founders and VCs came together to launch ACT, a Rs 100 crore grant to power startups building and deploying solutions to combat COVID-19. In a short span, ACT powered the efforts of 54 startups across 102 projects, impacting 49 million people across 27 states of the country.

ACT has now expanded its mandate to cover four key areas - healthcare, education, environment, and women’s participation in the workforce. The summit brings together leaders from these industries, founders, investors, and volunteers to chart the second phase of ACT and the goals for each sector. Going online in a few hours, register now to join us to be a part of the movement.

What to look forward to at the summit -

First up is the networking lounge - a unique opportunity to meet with key ACT community members and share your ideas with them. Members include Anjali Bansal (Avaana Capital), Mohit Bhatnagar (﻿Sequoia Capital India﻿), Mukesh Bansal (﻿Cure.fit﻿), Mekin Maheshwari (﻿Udhyam Learning Foundation﻿), Nachiket Mor (Banyan Academy of Leadership & Mental Health), Sandeep Singhal (﻿Nexus Venture Partners﻿), Vani Kola (﻿Kalaari Capital﻿), and several others.

On the healthcare front, experts, VCs and founders will get together to talk about the learnings from the pandemic and ACT’s goals to strengthen healthcare in India.

For education, the summit sessions will shed light on solving for the learning crisis in education, the role of technology in education, and more.

The environment track comprises of ACT for Environment’s goals across four key areas and what is sure to be an insight-packed session with Rohini Nilekani (Arghyam) on climate action. Join the summit to know more.

The ACT for Women sessions will discuss how organizations can encourage practices that empower women in the workplace as well as outline the action items that ACT will undertake as part of the vertical.

The summit will also see the launch of the ACT Impact Report that highlights the stories of grantees, the impact they drove, and what they learnt from it.

Want to be a part of the ACT community? Want to share your big idea with us?

All you have to do is register and be there at the ACT Summit.