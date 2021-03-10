[Funding alert] Cloud-native security provider Aqua Security turns unicorn, raises $135M in Series E round

Cloud-native security provider Aqua Security Software Ltd has become the latest startup to join the unicorn club after completion of $135 million Series E funding, putting Aqua’s valuation in excess of $1 billion. This round was led by ION Crossover Partners with broad participation from Aqua’s existing investors, including M12 – Microsoft’s venture fund, ﻿Lightspeed Venture Partners﻿, ﻿Insight Partners﻿, ﻿TLV Partners﻿, ﻿Greenspring Associates﻿, and Acrew Capital.

According to the press release, the company has raised $265 million in funding since its inception.

Founded in 2015, the startup provides its customers with the freedom to innovate and run their businesses with minimal friction. The Aqua Cloud-Native Security Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the build, cloud infrastructure, and running workloads wherever they are deployed.

Speaking about the new development, Dror Davidoff, CEO and Co-founder of Aqua Security, said,

“We delivered on our vision and have a clear direction forward to provide the best platform for cloud native security. We’ve shown that our research and development teams are ahead of the market with the launch of innovative products such as Aqua DTA, our new Kubernetes Security Posture Management, and the Aqua CSPM solution. As attacks targeting cloud native applications are now a fast-growing threat, we are here to empower our customers to protect their investment and secure their future in the cloud.”

Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua Security

Commenting on the investment, Gili Iohan, General Partner at ION Crossover Partners added,

"Aqua has demonstrated that they have the strongest products, and a compelling vision for how to best secure the modern technology stacks being deployed across the world’s largest enterprises. While speaking with Aqua’s customers, it was clear that Aqua has the best platform for Kubernetes and cloud-native security."

"Its ongoing innovative support for the wide range of multi-cloud environments, and superb customer success, have helped customers accelerate their move to cloud native platforms. We look forward to working with Aqua to further grow the business to drive global adoption and category dominance,” she said.

Aqua first established its Indian R&D centre in Hyderabad in early 2019, and has since rapidly grown its R&D operations to more than 50 headcounts in India today.

Aqua says India is its strategic centre and it aims to double its investment in the country in 2021, making the India centre the fastest growing R&D centre for Aqua in 2021.

Aqua says its India centre presently plays a significant role in Aqua's growth journey by providing innovative scalable solutions in the cloud-native space and will continue to do the same, the statement stated.

In India, Aqua’s focus will be on enhancing its offerings by innovation, research and development, and supporting the customers. In addition to the development and customer support functions, Aqua is also focused on driving strategic engagements with key GSI's (Global System Integrator) based out of India such as TATA Consultancy Services, HCL, ﻿Wipro Technologies﻿, etc.