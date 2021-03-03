Dell Startup Challenge Season 5 is here! Win $5,000 worth of Dell technology for your startup and more

Are you an early-stage startup with major aspirations? Or have an innovative startup idea that could disrupt the market? Are you looking for that perfect platform to transform your business idea to reality?

﻿Dell Technologies﻿is committed to accelerating the increasingly powerful role that the Indian startup ecosystem plays in driving global economic growth. Dell Small Business is back with Season 5 of the Dell Startup Challenge to empower entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools, technology and resources they need to empower the growth they seek. Enabled by YourStory and powered by Dell, the challenge is a unique opportunity for early-stage startups to present their business ideas in a supportive, yet competitive environment.

Who can apply?

If you are an early-stage startup or have a great business idea, this is the perfect platform for you to transform it into a bankable one. In line with Dell’s mission to empower women-led businesses, there is a special category for women-founded startups as well. There will be three finalists in the general category and one finalist in the women-founder category.

Your ideas will be judged by eminent leaders from the industry!

Everyone's a winner

This is an exciting platform for aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs to grow and scale their venture to their full potential. Shortlisted startups will get a chance to present their business idea to an angel investor or a seed fund and get market visibility.

Three finalists in the general category and one finalist in the women-founder category will walk away with a state-of-the-art Dell Vostro laptop. The grand prize winner will also get $5,000 worth of Dell technology. All winners will also be featured in exclusive stories on YourStory, and the grand prize winner gets a video feature.

Didn't win the competition? No worries, no one goes home empty-handed. As participants, you take back with you a wealth of experience and networking opportunities, learn to perfect your pitch story and polish your business plan.

Participate and fast-track your business growth with Dell

Since 2016, the challenge witnessed the participation of 500+ startups including Drinkwell Systems, ﻿Orowealth﻿, Agroson, Project Mudra, CodeJudge, among others, which has led them onto an impressive trajectory of growth. This year, you could be the one of them.