Flipkart launches Motorola 4K Android TV Stick: Here's all you need to know

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿has announced the launch of the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick in India, priced at Rs 3,999. This is part of Flipkart’s partnership with Motorola, which made its entry into a segment that it says is gaining traction among Indian consumers.

According to Flipkart, the stick is compatible with all Android TVs and has a built-in Chromecast that allows users to project their mobile screens onto the TV.

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick is equipped with a Cortex A53 quad-core, 2 GHz 64-bit processor, and Mali G31 MP2 - 850 MHz graphic engine. It is powered by Android 9.0 OS.

Speaking on the launch, Chanakya Gupta, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, said, “There has been a notable rise in demand for in-home video entertainment solutions since the pandemic began, and TV streaming sticks have become even more widely popular as a result. It is a great time for brands to enter the segment."

"Motorola is a globally reputed and trusted brand, and the Motorola TV stick is a great option for consumers wanting to enjoy their favourite video content at home,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given a boost to the OTT market in India. According to a recent report by PWC, India is the world’s fastest-growing OTT market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6 percent over the next four years, and become the sixth-largest market by 2024.

Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, said, “With India being one of the fastest-growing OTT markets in the world, with relatively low smart TV penetration, we believe that the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick addresses a key consumer need with its best-in-class features such as a Cortex A53 quad-core processor, built-in Chromecast, support for Ultra-HD content, and more.”

The TV stick is equipped with 2GB RAM and supports HDR10 and HLG video formats.