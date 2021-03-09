View Brand Publisher



When COVID-19 stormed its way through the world in 2020, most countries found themselves struggling to deal with the deadly pandemic. The unprecedented crisis highlighted the limits of healthcare infrastructure and how technology and innovation can be used to improve the quality of medical services. Fujifilm has been leveraging technology to offer innovative solutions in healthcare for years and its new campaign highlights how technology can help people overcome their medical challenges and lead a life of dignity.

﻿Fujifilm﻿. The brand that never stops innovating. They didn’t stop then. They won’t stop now.

Yes, you read that right. Fujifilm, one of the leading imaging technology firms in the country, has over the years witnessed a phenomenal growth in India. Over the past decade, the company has in fact seen a year on year growth and has seen a steady evolution in the product mix as well.

With one mission in mind i.e. to provide Indian consumers its best products and services, Fujifilm India has segregated its offerings in six business divisions – medical systems, graphic arts, image capturing, photo imaging, recording media, industrial products.

With the launch of the healthcare business with X-ray film in 1936, Fujifilm has always aimed to help medical professionals across India with the determination to revolutionise medical imaging and analysis. Fujifilm will never stop building on over 80 years of innovation to help make the planet a brighter, healthier place. Fujifilm will never stop innovating for a healthier world.

Fujifilm takes pride in announcing the launch of the ‘Never Stop Innovating for a Healthier World’ campaign, that highlights how life-changing technologies can enable people to move beyond their health challenges to pursue all that inspires them.

Commenting on the campaign, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said:

“Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. For us, it has been about celebrating the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good care can bring. We are aiming at shaping the future of healthcare in India with our leading technologies, equipment, and solutions. This year, we are showcasing the ways in which we help touch the lives of people through these technologies to lead healthier and better lives.”

Serious diseases may seem to limit an individual’s capabilities and begin to define them,

but good news is not far away. Innovative new medical technologies from Fujifilm India can help empower people with the high-functioning imaging solutions and knowledge that they need to lead a longer life, a healthier life.

Additionally, Tribhuwan Joshi, Lead, Brand Communication, PR & CSR Fujifilm India said:

“As part of our global campaign, we are thrilled to strengthen our commitment to the ‘Never Stop’ campaign, and believing, innovating, changing and challenging for a healthier world. The campaign showcases Fujifilm’s unwavering commitment to introducing innovative healthcare products and services in the Indian market. We thought of creating a film that builds a strong emotional connect with the audience and resonates with the brand.”

The film is all about hope, with the doctor-patient relationship being a keystone of this film.

It showcases how Fujifilm has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. After all, it’s all about celebrating the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good care can bring. It’s all about Fujifilm, and they will never stop innovating for a healthier world.

