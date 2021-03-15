[Funding alert] Femtech startup Say Cheese raises seed round at Rs 10 Cr valuation

﻿Say Cheese﻿, a Mumbai-based femtech startup, on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from Indian national angel investor Naved Khan, who is currently based out of Australia.

This seed round pegs the valuation of the startup at Rs 10 crore.

Naved Khan, who has previously worked at ﻿eBay﻿and Idea Cellular, is currently an entrepreneur and angel investor based in Sydney. After spending over 18 years in the corporate sector and working across different countries and geographies in leading companies, he now runs his own company New Beginning Pvt Ltd. He has backed three startups to date. His other investments span across sectors including fintech, automotive, and natural cosmetic products.

“Personal happiness continues to be something that each person aspires for. We are very excited to have received this investment from New Beginning Pvt Ltd. This investment is a testament to the need for such a platform in India and across the world. We will use the funds to build our services and enhance the technology to make the platform more scalable,” said Rajpreet Kaur, Founder and CEO, Say Cheese.

Rajpreet Kaur, Founder and CEO, Say Cheese

Launched in December 2020, Say Cheese is a platform catered to women's happiness and provides holistic and personalised solutions for the real challenges women face across careers, relationships, and health.

According to the startup, women can connect with experts and service providers from a variety of fields, seek and give support to each other, and leverage proprietary action-oriented and scalable self-service online tools to carve their unique path.

Within a short period of time, Say Cheese claims to have acquired over 2,650+ registered users from across India.

“Say Cheese operates in a space which has a huge potential to scale up and the good news is that it has a head start. I was impressed with the unique idea and I believe its time has come. The huge potential socio-economic impact the venture promises to establish, the progress the team has made in a very short period, and most importantly, the vision and passion of the founder, Rajpreet, have been some of the other factors,” added Naved Khan, Founder, New Beginning Pvt Ltd.

Currently, the platform has more than 50 Givers including India’s top coaches, fitness experts, and mentors who are available for its users.

Say Cheese says its users get the opportunity to measure their current happiness levels with the help of its proprietary assessment tool called HER (Happiness Evaluation Report). Once the challenges and constraints are identified through HER, the platform says the users have access to world-class interventions across the three dimensions of career, health, and relationships.