[Funding alert] Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 Cr as part of ongoing series-A round

﻿Euler Motors﻿, the automotive technology OEM focused on electric commercial vehicles (EVs) manufacturing, has raised Rs 30 crore as a part of its ongoing Series-A round, led by existing investors Inventus India and Jetty Ventures.

Existing investor Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan, also participated in this round, along with new investors Srinivas Anumolu and K Ganesh from Growth Story.

Euler Motors plans to use these funds for a new production facility, R&D activities, and expansion of charging & servicing infrastructure. The company has so far raised Rs 50 crore in its series A fundraise and has raised nearly Rs 65 crore since the company’s inception.

“Our vision is to make electric vehicles mainstream in India by building commercial vehicles that are at par with ICE vehicles in terms of quality and performance. The new investment has come at a time when the company has demonstrated extreme resilience during the pandemic and is now all set for the next phase of growth,” said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

This investment is significant as it comes at a point when the company is gearing up to launch its first electric cargo three-wheeler in Q2 2021 and expand to new markets in the country. The company plans to expand its customer base in sectors like retail, FMCG, pharma, and utility.

Chirag Meswani, Managing Partner, Jetty Ventures, said, “Euler Motors is developing electric mobility solution, working closely with customer groups in live applications, and has demonstrated that it is possible to deliver world-class EV technology from India for Indian conditions. I believe they have chosen an evolutionary path that will help them emerge as a trusted brand in the light cargo mobility space. We are excited to partner with Saurav, Vani, Gaurav, and the growing Euler team.”

ALSO READ Why India needs to switch quickly to electric vehicles for greener future

Euler Motors will also strengthen its supply chain in India by investing in technology and working closely with vendors to achieve high levels of localization of EV manufacturing in India.

Talking about its investment, Rutvik Doshi, Managing Director, Inventus India, said,

“Recent advances in battery technology, combined with favorable government policies, will accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country. Euler Motors is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this transition to electric on the back of its reliable technology and help drive adoption of electric vehicles in the light commercial segment.”

Around 250 Euler Motors three-wheeler EVs are used by ecommerce companies such as Bigbasket, EcomExpress, and Udaan in Delhi-NCR for their last-mile delivery requirements. The vehicles have collectively covered seven million-plus e-kilometers and completed over five million deliveries and have contributed to tailpipe emission reductions by over two million tonnes.

The company has already invested in building infrastructure to support on-road operations in Delhi NCR. A network of 100 plus charging stations has already been set up in the region that is collectively capable of charging 200 plus electric vehicles at any given point.

The company soon plans to widen its operations footprint to Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.