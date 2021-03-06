Future of Work: How HPE’s GreenLake provides a hybrid cloud experience for startups

Smart use of technology is an integral part of any successful startup or a big business, be it the use of cloud computing, cognitive computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics, among others. While companies that harnessed these technologies have performed well, their next tailwind of exponential growth could come in with quick scaling up in a cost-effective and secure manner.

But, stuck for a choice between having a public cloud and a private cloud model, startups have sought solutions that could combine the benefits of both. For instance, is there a service that can offer solutions and benefits of both on-premise infrastructure and a cloud-like experience?

﻿Hewlett Packard Enterprise﻿ (HPE) GreenLake can bring in a modern cloud experience to a startup’s apps, data and workloads in its locations with a self-served, pay-per-use, scale up and down, and managed-for-you model. “It enables you to free up capital, boost your operational and financial flexibility and frees up your talent,” Bhawna Agarwal, Senior Director, Growth Segment, HPE India, said during her keynote on ‘Start Up and Scale Up’ at Y﻿YourStory Media﻿uture of Work, adding that it can bring in cloud-like flexibility to your centers or even colocation segments as well.

Through GreenLake, Bhawna further said, HPE delivers a scalable system that includes hardware, software or any other solutions that are necessary to be up and running almost along with managing systems throughout its lifecycle.

HPE also launched GreenLake Central, a completely-integrated management control platform that offers customers a unified view across IT operations, including public and private cloud, and edge environments. This self-service portal can be used by tech leaders for monitoring usage, costs, security, data and regulatory compliance, along with performance, among other metrics. What’s more? Developers have the option to find and use the services only when it is needed. Customers can also move their units into the cloud and back seamlessly, without any disruptions.

Why is it different from traditional models?

Traditionally, IT executives would buy the requisite tech infrastructure from various vendors and hire specialised resources to assemble and manage the setup, thus increasing the overhead costs tremendously.

With a hybrid cloud environment, Bhawna said, it can be a mix of public and private cloud, along with on-premise infrastructure, thus enabling a seamless, secure and an automated environment for higher productivity and flexibility. “Hybrid clouds keep evolving and should best fit the unique needs of an organisation,” she said, adding that the decision is up to the organisation to decide which apps or resources can be on the private or public cloud. This ensures that your current IT solutions are bridged with future-proof technologies and sets any startup for a more stable and innovative future.

Being a legacy technology company with presence in several nations, HPE ensures startups achieve higher growth by transforming its people and processes with its diverse portfolio.

“Our leading technology experts also design meaningful solutions that are unique to your business, helping you evolve from a startup to a scale-up mode quickly and efficiently. We also manage growth, maintain costs, secure your infrastructure, all while ensuring that all operations are compliant.”

What help can your startup experience?

Being a technology giant for decades, HPE’s solutions can help you with reliable, high-performing hardware and software solutions for addressing issues around latency.

The company also offers financial flexibility through pay-per-use models as well as other financial options.

Its team of experts and top-notch solutions will help your company wade through regulatory hurdles and ensure compliance

Your company can experience all these features while having a very secure IT infrastructure

HPE’s slew of transformation exerts will also help with your startup to future-proof your business, optimise costs and boost growth

Use Cases

Bhawna underlined two successful case studies during her talk - Dropbox and EPS India. She pointed out how Dropbox had grown from a file-hosting service to serving nearly half a billion users with various features and applications. As it sought to acquire more B2B customers, their need for a better tech model was addressed by HPE. The company provided them with an on-premise, private cloud solution that offered the benefits of better management and security, resulting in savings of more than 70 million dollars. The company is now cash-flow positive.

In India, HPE worked with fintech player EPS India that works towards ATM management. The company, by nature of its services, required high uptime for facilitating real-time transactions while having the highest security and compliance setup. By migrating to HPE GreenLake, that gave a comprehensive data center solution to EPS, it was able to achieve high uptime and streamline its business.

To sum up, it is prudent for companies to understand that adopting a hybrid cloud model is not a static, one-time decision, but an evolutionary journey, said Bhawna. Further, with its unique approach which is open, unbiased and holistic across all clouds, startups have the freedom to create, iterate and scale at speed without compromising the security of any setup.

