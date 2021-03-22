GIDS LIVE, APAC's biggest conference for software practitioners is here

Now in its 15th year, GIDS has established itself as the gold-standard conference for the software practitioner ecosystem. At its 2021 virtual edition, the conference is ready to deliver unparalleled learning and networking experiences delivered to your digital device LIVE.

GIDS is Asia-Pacific’s biggest and most pivotal, independent conference for software practitioners. This year's summit places participants in the company of prime movers in the software practitioner community, and brings the software engineering, architect and developer communities together to explore what is new in programming languages, tools and techniques .

The four-day conference will stream LIVE from April 27-30 to audiences in India, South Asia, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam. The content will also be available on-demand for registered attendees to consume after the event. Featuring some of the most talented and influential figures in software engineering and architecture, the programme includes an eclectic mix of technical talks, conversations and experiences for those in the software industry..

Who should attend

The event is tailored to deliver immense value to software professionals who are interested in moving the innovation needle with their work, and create and deliver quality software that meets and exceeds the standards of best practices followed across the industry.

Software practitioners stand to learn first-hand the trends, best practices and playbooks of the world’s most innovative software practitioners to help them validate their software roadmap.

Why should you attend

The sessions at GIDS are aimed at providing practical and up-to-the-minute value, going beyond what’s already available on the Internet. The tracks are specially curated to deliver over 200 lively, interactive hands-on classes with real-time collaboration.

The conference schedule features specially curated multiple streams — including keynotes and masterclasses from global trailblazers in innovation — across software architecture, front-end, back-end, opstech, deeptech, datatech and tech leadership.

GIDS Live also features Wurrck, an innovative virtual job marketplace where some of the hottest talent in tech meet with hundreds of curated jobs from bootstrapped tech startups to high growth companies. Attendees also get to visit participating companies at their virtual booths, and in private labeled rooms, to learn first-hand their tech stack, technology infrastructure and data ecosystem of choice, among others.

Book yourself a ring-side seat to emerging software trends and innovations. Stay ahead of the adoption curve with talks driving innovation and change with implementable ideas, patterns and practices, not products and pitches.

