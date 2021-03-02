India adds 40 billionaires in pandemic year; Adani, Ambani see rise in wealth: Hurun Global Rich List

Forty Indians entered the billionaires' club in the pandemic-stricken 2020 to take the number of those in the coveted list to 177 people, a report said on Tuesday.

﻿ Reliance Industries ﻿ Chairman Mukesh Ambani continued to be the wealthiest Indian, with a net worth of $83 billion. Ambani witnessed a 24 percent jump in fortunes and climbed up one spot to be the eighth richest globally, as per the Hurun Global Rich List.

Gautam Adani, who has had a spectacular rise in fortunes in the last few years, saw his wealth almost doubling to $32 billion in 2020, and climbed 20 places to be the 48th richest person globally and the second wealthiest Indian. His brother Vinod's wealth grew 128 percent to $9.8 billion.

The report compiles individual or family wealth in the year to January 15. It can be noted that the Indian economy is set to contract by over 7 percent because of the COVID-19 impact, which forced governments to go into lockdowns that had a debilitating impact on the poor.

The report comes at a time when concerns are being raised about a 'K-shaped' recovery being underway, where a select few prosper.

Hurun India's Managing Director and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said Indian wealth creation is dominated by cyclical or traditional industries, compared to tech-driven wealth creation in the US and China.

"When the tech-driven wealth creation reaches full potential, India could potentially beat the US in terms of the number of billionaires," he added.

IT company ﻿HCL Technologies Limited﻿Shiv Nadar was the third wealthiest Indian, with a fortune of $27 billion, while some peers in the tech industry dominated the list of fastest-growing wealth.

Jay Chaudhry of software company Zcaler saw a 274 percent rise in net worth to $13 billion during the year, while Byju Raveendran and family saw a 100 percent increase in its wealth to $2.8 billion.

Diversified corporate house ﻿Mahindra Group﻿'s head Anand Mahindra and family also saw a 100 percent increase in wealth to $2.4 billion.

Among those who saw a decline in their net worth during the year was Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved at $3.6 billion, down 32 percent.

The financial capital continues to lead in the country from a concentration perspective, being home to 60 of the 177 Indian billionaires, followed by New Delhi at 40, and Bengaluru at 22 billionaires, it said.

From a gender perspective, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of ﻿Biocon Limited﻿leads with a net worth of $4.8 billion (up 41 percent), Smita V Crishna of ﻿Godrej family office﻿at $4.7 billion, and Lupin's Manju Gupta at $3.3 billion.

A majority of 118 billionaires were classified as self-made in the ranking, as against 932 of the 1,058 billionaires in neighbouring China — home to the highest number of billionaires.

Globally, the list is led by Elon Musk of ﻿Tesla﻿, with a fortune of $197 billion, followed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos at $189 billion, and Frenchman Bernard Arnault of fashion house LVMH at $114 billion.