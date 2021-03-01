New-Delhi-based digital mapping company ﻿MapmyIndia﻿launched Maps and Nearby Search features to help people across the country locate coronavirus vaccination centres. The feature is available on both the mobile application and the official website.

Image Credit: MapmyIndia

According to the official statement, MapmyIndia revealed that the feature has also been integrated with the central government’s official corona vaccine registration portal.

The company claimed that the features will be available across any city, town or village in India using MapmyIndia Maps.

“Since the pandemic entered India, MapmyIndia took upon the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona related places — testing, treatment, and isolation centres, as well as containment zones. To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps,” said Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapmyIndia.

He adds that with the Indian government implementing the feature, this marks a partnership between public and private sector organisations for leveraging indigenous technologies for enabling ease of living.

In order to find the vaccine centres, users need to download the app or visit the official portals and enter their address or place name or eLoc, the six-character digital address for any place across India, into the search bar. Users can also share reviews, feedback and report issues.

New-Delhi based MapmyIndia was launched in 1995 as CE infosystems by Rakesh Verma and Rashmi Verma.

The company, which won the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge 2020, has built a whole suite of location-based technologies, applications, APIs, IoT and telematics solutions, GIS and geo-spatial analytics solutions, among others.

In February, the company had also signed MoU with ISRO for developing a fully indigenous mapping portal and geospatial services based on location-based software service and artificial intelligence-based solutions.

With this partnership, the company is aimed at providing privacy-centric, hyper-local and indigenous mapping solutions for Indians.