‘Smart decisions are made when humans and machines work together’ – 40 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from ﻿YourStory Media﻿, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 40 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Technology is becoming the lifeline for us as individuals and also businesses. - ﻿ Azim Premji Foundation ﻿

COVID-19 has been a before and after moment in the history of digital transformation and resulted in a huge shift in consumer behaviour and an economic reset. - Nemesisa Ujjain, The Circle.Work

Global virtual collaboration is a new language. Let’s learn it together. - Vadim Shiryaev, GLINK

The presence of millennials and generation Z in the workforce pushes the older generation of employees, who are in leadership roles, to innovate and come up with KM solutions leveraging apps, social media, AI, machine learning, and other emerging technologies. - Sandhya Nagaraj, HGS

The convergence of all these technologies leads to more efficiencies and it brings more intelligence to the value chain. - Vishesh Rajaram, ﻿Speciale Invest﻿

Any organisational change must be built on the back of a strong people-centric technology culture. - Sachin Bajaj, ﻿HCL Technologies Limited﻿

The trend of connecting the online and offline world or a “phygital experience” is catching momentum. - Nikhil Arora, GoDaddy

Organisations, especially enterprises, need to step up and take proactive measures to involve more women in STEM. - Daisy Chittilapilly, ﻿ Cisco ﻿

It is critical for every release to have room for innovation, otherwise someone else will out-innovate you. - Donna Wilczek, ﻿Coupa Software﻿

Only if you think big will you be able to do big. Stretch what you can do and your imagination. - Gaurav Mishra, ﻿ShareChat﻿

The next decade belongs to agtech because you need food, and if you have to feed 9.7 billion people across the world by 2050, farm efficiency must increase by 35 percent to 75 percent. - Krishna Kumar, ﻿CropIn﻿

Healthcare is on the brink of a massive transformation. Over the last 10 years, we have spent billions of dollars digitising healthcare information with great success. - Abhinav Shashank, ﻿Innovaccer﻿

Real estate is the second largest cost for companies and has a direct impact on their largest cost — their people. We're thrilled to have the support of our investors who are committed to the creation of great workplace experiences. - Shagufta Anurag, Saltmine

Both OTT and cinemas will have their own audience. - Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, ﻿ PVR Cinemas ﻿

Applying IoT to the products-as-a-service model enhances customer service on behalf of the manufacturer, providing consumers with a better deal on products they may not want to pay to own. - Shweta Berry, Aeris Communications

Owing to technology, the time is ripe for reimagining economies where all working-class employees have equal access to capital and financial services. - Satchith Kurukulasuriya, ﻿ Patamar Capital ﻿ The best way to teach a student is to help him or her gain interest in the subject. - Pranavan S, SP Robotics

Online allows teachers to proactively assist a student instead of reactively assisting them. Even parents can be clued into their child’s learning path. - Anshul Bhagi, ﻿Camp K12﻿

Mass dropouts in courses are a wake-up call for all edtech organisations to focus on the real problem of providing the experience to a quintessential student and improving the quality of teaching itself. - Varsha Bhambhani, School Of Accelerated Learning

Influencer marketing works on one word “Integration”. - Raj Shamani, Shamani Industries

One of the biggest challenges in 1:1 marketing is the need to activate large volumes of data when you scale to millions of customers across multiple touch points. - Chris Kachel, LendingTree

Mass personalisation of content and relevant delivery channels is de rigueur for enhanced customer experience. - Girish Shivani, ﻿ YourNest Venture Capital ﻿ Given that major ecommerce players have set the bar high for the post-shipping experience, customers expect the same experience when shopping from D2C brands. - Gaurav Gupta, ﻿ Shipway ﻿

New India is digital, aspirational, brand-hungry and at the same time is value-conscious. - Raghav Arora, F5

Through our software engineers, computer games can bring the stories of India to the world. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In India, neobanks are now rising and disrupting traditional models of banking. - Kapil Rana, ﻿HostBooks﻿

With the advent of international players, the furniture market in India is expected to get more organised and move towards omnichannel business models. - Kirit Joshi, Spacewood Furnishers

Given where India is in terms of size, scale, broken supply chains, and the fact that there is still lack of transparency in a whole lot of sectors, this whole area of digitisation of business processes is going to be massive. - Bhaskar Majumdar, ﻿Unicorn India Ventures﻿

Neighbourhood stores are a fantastic channel to drive digitisation, inventory expansion, and price competitiveness over online retailers. - Rahul Khanna, ﻿Trifecta Capital﻿

Today, India has the highest rate of consumer fintech adoption at 87 percent among all emerging markets of the world. - Atul Shinghal, ﻿ Scripbox ﻿

India has the largest population of pre-schoolers globally, and yet early learning remains vastly underserved. - Bharath Bevinahally, ﻿Kutuki﻿

The adoption of a self-regulation code by the industry is the right way forward. - TV Ramachandran, BIF

The problem with using personal WhatsApp or other messengers is that sensitive and private data is not safe there. - Ashish Garg, Eltropy

Lack of transparency and absence of robust grievance redressal mechanism have left the users totally dependent on the whims and fancies of social media platforms. - IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The call for responsible freedom and ensuring that no information or data is misleading is key for a diverse democracy like India to curb the widespread issue of fake news. - ﻿ NASSCOM ﻿

Audio is an incredibly special medium. It’s more language, literacy, and capital-agnostic than its contemporaries. - Gautam Raj Anand, ﻿Hubhopper﻿

India is a vast and diverse market, and the love for audio runs deep. - Amarjit Singh Batra, Spotify

Our languages are inherently different from English, but linguistically well understood. - Ram Prakash, Cognirel

Voice search has shown a lot of promise but has been limited in its ability to really drive transactions. The primary reason for this is the lack of domain expertise in the AI models along with a natural UX workflow. - Aakrit Vaish, ﻿Haptik﻿

The creative field may be one of the last to be taken over by AI. - Nipun Dharmadhikari

Drawing on the concept of tech for good, AI for humanitarian action involves a set of initiatives for hyperlocal disaster warnings and advisories as a significant step for building a just and safe world. - Anshu Sharma, SEEDS

It’s up to us how we harness the data power for our social and business benefit. - Kshitiz Sharma, ABBSSM

Smart decisions are made when humans and machines work together. - Prashant Agrawal, Impact Analytics

