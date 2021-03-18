‘Technology has immensely lowered the barriers for humans to connect’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from ﻿YourStory Media﻿, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

AR and VR will redefine the “in-store” experience. - Phil Pomford, FIS

From small to big retailers, the shift towards digital has seen a seven to eight-year leap in the past six to seven months. - Ramakant Sharma, ﻿Livspace﻿

Things like a cloud-first approach to running most businesses are permanent and are here to stay now. - Anand Prasanna, ﻿Iron Pillar﻿

Attacks targeting cloud-native applications are now a fast-growing threat. - Dror Davidoff, Aqua Security

In this digital age, where a company's reputation is based on its ability to protect customer data and establish digital trust, cybersecurity is becoming a business differentiator. - Vishal Salvi, ﻿Infosys Foundation﻿

Nobody needs convincing about agritech anymore. There is an abundance of potential and opportunity if you collaborate. - Amilkumar SG, ﻿ Samunnati ﻿

While partnering with another brand, it is important to bear in mind that the partnership shouldn’t merely be strategic but also reflect the brand’s values, beliefs, and purpose to ensure utmost authenticity. - Sonya Hooja, ﻿Imarticus Learning﻿

India is made of micro countries, with markets that are different from each other. - Mitesh Shah ﻿Inflection Point Ventures﻿

India should develop balanced and positive crypto regulations that will both ensure consumer protection, as well as lead to more startups building in the blockchain. - Nishith Desai, Nishith Desai Associates

MSME owners should understand their financial transactions and then integrate them with bank transactions to correlate them. - Prasanna Ramaswamy, Finaltics

India is strongly poised to realise a fintech sector valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, translating to an incremental value-creation potential of approximately $ 100 billion. – BCG-FICCI report

Esports will be a key pillar to the growth of sports entertainment in the future. It sits at a wonderful intersection of sports, entertainment and technology where nations such as India can pave the path. - Akshat Rathee, NODWIN Gaming

With increasing digital consumption of content on International cuisine, customer aspirations have grown over time as well. - Ashok Mani, Sprig Gourmet and World Food

The next wave of growth is expected to arise from technology-led business models driven by AI/ML, which will help consumers have faster and better care. - Aryaman Tandon, Praxis Global Alliance

The widespread adoption of technology in healthcare will bring about a paradigm shift in access to healthcare wherever there has been a gap. - Prashant Tandon, IAMAI

In today’s tech-driven world, ensuring safety and hygiene can be done effectively with the help of cutting-edge technology such as AI, ML, Data Analytics, etc. - Niraj Singh, ﻿Spinny﻿

Access to advanced technology, which can help improve treatment and care, should be for everyone. - Hitesh Goswami, ﻿ 4baseCare ﻿ Global personal care is a huge business. Brands will use their own ecommerce sites and will work with ecommerce aggregators too. - Manish Chowdhury, ﻿ WOW Skin Science ﻿

The vast majority of the next half billion (NHB) consumers and MSMEs still lack access to basic insurance coverages. - Treasa Mathew, ONI

One of the biggest challenges in the blue-collar hiring space is a three-way matching problem -- finding the right intersection of what a job seeker wants to do, is capable of doing and the kind of jobs available in the market. - Madhav Krishna, Vahan

A good education is not about delivering content. It is about making possible experiences that help children learn best. - Yashovardhan Poddar, ﻿Openhouse﻿

Just knowing the technology is never enough. You need to stitch everything together - the business aspects, product, why are you doing it, and what do you hope to achieve with it. - Sathvik Vishwanath, Unocoin

Technology has immensely lowered the barriers for humans to connect. - Yashveer Singh, Ashoka Young Changemakers

