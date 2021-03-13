Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2021)

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday tweeted that he has been administered his first COVID-19 shot, and that it was effortless and painless. "Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on the microblogging social media platform.

﻿Indian Space Research Organisation﻿commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on Friday said it was looking at investing approximately Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years and a manpower requirement of 300 people as it plans to scale up operations. NSIL, incorporated as a wholly government owned Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with a paid-up capital of Rs 10 crore on March 6, 2019, would raise Rs 2,000 crore a year through a mix of equity and debt, Chairman and Managing Director G Narayanan told reporters here.