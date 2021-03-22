Presenting The CapTable, YourStory’s premium-subscription product

Good morning!

For the past 13 years, ﻿YourStory Media﻿has been on a mission to tell the stories of the trials and triumphs of entrepreneurs, changemakers, innovators, and problem-solvers — giving them a platform to shape the narrative of the Indian startup ecosystem.

And now, as India’s digital economy has steadily captured the world’s attention, we saw the need for an objective news and analysis platform that provides insights and analysis to enable decision-makers to make high-impact strategic decisions.

A gap we’re filling with the launch of The CapTable, YourStory’s premium subscription product that will provide deeply reported stories on India’s new economy.

The CapTable team: Founding Editor Madhav Chanchani with Feroze Jamal, Aditi Shrivastava, and Pratik Bhakta

The CapTable will deconstruct India’s new economy and uphold YourStory's values of telling authentic stories, breaking important news, providing actionable insights, and delivering objective, incisive, and fact-based analysis of the digital economy. The platform will provide insights that will cover stories on the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology, and policymaking.

As YourStory’s premium subscription-based editorial platform, The CapTable will be an optimistic critic of India’s tech and innovation-led ecosystem at a time when India aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Led by a team of experienced editors and reporters, the platform has already been the first to report on ﻿Freshworks﻿Founder Girish Mathrubootham and Eka’s Manav Garg setting up an $80 million SaaS fund, provided insights on ﻿Zomato﻿turnaround in 12 months, and published an interview with entrepreneur and investor Balaji Srinivasan on why India should not ban cryptocurrencies.

The Interview

With most of the people in India still in the middle and lower-middle classes, the need for having the right life insurance is important. Keerthi Kumar Jain, CEO of ﻿InsurePays﻿.com, says that the startup plays the role of a catalyst without directly incentivising people by creating an ecosystem of over 25,000 partner brands, rewarding positive behaviour and encouraging people to buy insurance.

Editor’s Pick: The year of the pandemic: edtech

It has been nearly a year since India announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this decision threatened the learning of 260 million K-12 students. That's when the edtech sector came to the rescue by mainstreaming online learning, brought down barriers to democratise access to quality education, and removed the need to attend physical classrooms. Read more.

Photo: ConveGenius

Startup Spotlight

﻿MagTapp﻿Technologies is helping people overcome language barriers using visuals

Three friends from Bihar — Satyapal Chandra, Rohan Singh, and Abhishek Singh — faced difficulties with English while growing up. They decided to solve the problem for people facing similar issues with MagTapp Technologies by launching an app that integrates a visual dictionary with a web browser and document reader to facilitate a smooth and distraction-free reading experience. Read more.

News & Updates

Existing investors and individuals have bought Shunwei Capital's minority stake in Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Vokal and ﻿ Koo App ﻿ . They include former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath, ﻿ BookMyShow ﻿ Founder Ashish Hemrajani, ﻿ Udaan ﻿ Co-founder Sujeet Kumar, ﻿ Flipkart ﻿ CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

﻿ Oyo ﻿ Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal told employees in an email that the hospitality firm's India business has become EBITDA positive, and the company is earning the same gross profits globally in dollars since January 2021 as it did in the pre-COVID-19 period.

According to reports, India will propose a ban on cryptocurrencies, criminalising “possession, issuance, mining, trading, and transferring of crypto-assets”. The bill is expected to give cryptocurrency holders six months to liquidate their assets.

Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the company's entry into nutrition supplements or 'functional food' with its own product line. He said the product will soon be available on Zomato’s app for orders.

According to the Hurun India Wealth Report, India has 4.12-lakh millionaire households. With 56,000 dollar-millionaire households, Maharashtra leads the country in wealth creation followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“The CapTable by YourStory is another step in our mission to do everything we can to power entrepreneurs and the India story.”

— Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory

