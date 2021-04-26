COVID-19 surge: Karnataka government imposes 14-day lockdown from April 27 night

The Karnataka government has announced a state-wide lockdown for a period of two weeks starting from April 27 save for a few sectors to combat the dangerous surge of COVID-19 pandemic cases. The capital Bengaluru joins other metros like Mumbai and New Delhi, which are already implementing such measures.

The lockdown will come into effect from Tuesday, April 27, 9 pm onwards, and be extended to the next two weeks. During this period, citizens will get a four-hour window every day between 6 am and 10 am to purchase the essentials like milk, grocery, vegetables, etc.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed hope that the “Janata” lockdown would bring down the number of COVID-19 cases, but warned that in case there is no change, the government would look at the option of extending the lockdown.

However, this lockdown restriction will not be applicable to sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Under these restrictions, no public transport will be allowed, though intra-state goods transportation will be allowed. Take away from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.

The chief minister said the decision was taken after consultation with experts and his cabinet colleagues.

The Karnataka government also announced free Covid-19 vaccine to those in the age group of 18-45 at government hospitals.

As the nation experiences a severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cases in Karnataka have also been recording a very steep rise. The state recorded the highest number of cases in a single day on April 24 at 34,804 with Bengaluru alone accounting for 20,733 cases. The positivity rate for the state stood at 19.70 percent.

This heavy load of Covid-19 cases has put unimaginable strain on the health infrastructure in the State and across the country with the shortage of hospital beds and medicines.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on April 25 had announced the extension of ongoing lockdown by another week stating that the severity of COVID 19 was unabated and the positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said.

"We will have to watch the situation for a few more days, whether the cases decrease or increase," he said.