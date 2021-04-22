[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work for Indo-US SaaS unicorn Druva

Druva﻿, the US and India-based SaaS unicorn, this week raised $147 million in funding at a valuation of more than $2 billion.

According to the startup, over the last 12 months, enterprises have moved swiftly to adopt cloud solutions to strengthen business resilience, maintain critical business operations, and support hybrid work models. This has fuelled the demand for its cloud platform.

According to Druva, the customer base of its cloud platform has expanded substantially during 2020, claiming a 50 percent rise in adoption. The startup’s data under management has grown by more than 40 percent.

If you want to be part of Druva's India team, these job openings may be for you:

Associate Product Manager

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the candidate is expected to understand customer needs, perform detailed technical, market research and design product use cases to drive data security product features. The assistant product manager will also work with the UX team to develop user experiences for identified product use cases and work with the documentation team to thoroughly document product capabilities and features.

Project Coordinator

Experience required: 6+ years

In this role, the project coordinator will support software implementation projects in Salesforce, Documentation portal, Learning, Self Service Intelligent Search applications, Customer Feedback, CS tools, PSA, etc. and implement business-critical systems for support, PS, CS, and customer experience functions.

They will also manage and administer support tools with business systems/IT teams, and more.

UX Designer

Experience required: 2-4 years

The UX designer at Druva will initiate, suggest, and spearhead major UI re-factoring for a more intuitive user experience, design solutions to complex workflows, and act as the user-advocate during the development process, subjecting early-stage designs to usability testing or expert review, and offering implementation suggestions from a user-centred perspective.

Inside Sales Specialist

Experience required: 3+ years

The inside sales specialist, who will work in the US shift, will own, drive, and lead the renewals process in collaboration with the account team to preserve and enhance customer contracts and relationships. They will also actively engage with key decision-makers to identify customer requirements and uncover roadblocks to ensure on-time commitments.

Senior Manager - GCS Ops

Experience required: 10+ years

In this role, the candidate will evaluate tools and applications based on the business requirements and assist in the overall tool selection process as well as manages service cloud and community cloud implementations by closely working with business owners, Salesforce developers, IT teams, vendors and related stakeholders, and more.

