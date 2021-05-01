[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at healthtech startup Pristyn Care

Gurugram-based healthtech startup Pristyn Care recently raised $53 million in Series D round of funding led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. Existing investors, including Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, and Epiq Capital, also participated in the round.

According to an official statement, with this round, Pristyn Care’s valuation has crossed over $550 million. The startup revealed that the funds will be utilised to advance its offering in medical technology and offer all kinds of minimally invasive procedures while expanding the India footprint.

Founded in 2018 by Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Dr Garima Sawhney, and Harsimarbir Singh, Pristyn Care specialises in surgeries with a stack of services under its patient-first approach.

The startup provides end-to-end support services such as diagnostics support, complete health-insurance, claim processing, hospital admission paperwork from the comfort of home, cab pick-up and drop for surgery, medicine delivery at home, and free post-surgery consultation.

According to Vaibhav, the startup currently runs over 100 clinics, operates in more than 400 hospitals and has over 300 expert surgeons on-board.

If you want to be part of Pristyn Care's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Business Analyst

Experience required: 2+ years

This role involves collecting and analysing data for potential business expansion and requires an understanding of and experience using analytical concepts and statistical techniques such as hypothesis development, designing tests/experiments, analysing data, drawing conclusions, and developing actionable recommendations for business units.

Category Manager

Experience required: 3-5 years

In this role, the category manager will maintain monthly business growth run rate, evaluate the leakages and solve the problem and grow the business, as well as liaison with multiple teams such as tech, product, marketing, and city operations. The role also involves handling the sales team and maximising their productivity,

Digital Marketing Manager

Experience required: 2-4 years

The candidate is expected to have a strong grasp of current marketing tools and strategies and be able to lead integrated digital marketing campaigns from concept to execution. The digital marketing manager is also expected to be hands-on in Google ads, Facebook ads, programmatic media and stronghold and manage large budgets in different social channels.

Product Manager

Experience required: 2-4 years

The product manager is expected to manage product milestones, deployment cycles and overall product roadmap and take ownership and drive ongoing improvements in the mobile app to be used by external customers.

He/she will also scope and prioritise activities based on business and user impact and stay abreast of latest technological developments and continuously incorporate newer elements in product functionality.

Graphic Designer

Experience required: 3+ years

For this role, Pristyn is looking for a candidate with a good hold on typography, colour theory, branding and a strong portfolio. The graphic designer should able to work in small teams and be able to take ownership of projects and possess proficient skills in working with Adobe tools such as Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, etc.

