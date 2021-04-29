[Jobs Roundup] Work for India's latest unicorn Urban Company with these openings

Urban Company, the home services marketplace startup, recently raised $188 million in its latest funding round led by Prosus, regulatory filings by the startup show.

The latest fundraise by Urban Company also saw the participation of two new investors – DF International and Wellington Management. The startup is now valued at around $2 billion, according to reports.

This latest round of capital infusion takes Urban Company into the coveted unicorn club as it was last valued at around $933 million during its funding round in 2019.

In March 2021, Urban Company Co-founder Varun Khaitan told PTI in an interview that it aimed to onboard over 20,000 professionals on its platform this year to meet the strong growth in demand for various services post the lockdown.

Currently, the company has more than 40,000 gig workers on its platform, of which over 35,000 are present in India. Of the total base of gig workers on the platform in India, more than one-third are women working as beauticians and massage therapists.

Urban Company Co-founders (from left to right): Abhiraj, Raghav, and Varun

If you want to be part of Urban Company's growth story, these job openings may be right for you:

Associate Manager - HR Shared Services

Experience required: 4-5 years

In this role, the candidate is expected to manage the end-to-end employee life cycle for full-time and temporary staff, including onboarding, rehire, leave, movement and transfer, promotion and exit, etc. S/he will also provide employee relations support and guidance to all designated teams in Urban Company as well as disseminate information, manage all communications across employees on information that impacts their employment, and more.

HR Business Partner

Experience required: 6-8 years

The HR business partner at Urban Company will work with assigned functions and senior management teams to understand business, strategies, and diagnose current organisation performance. The candidate will also design and deliver targeted solutions with a high degree of focus on scale and growth, talent assessment, change management, team building, and leadership coaching.

Engineering Manager

Experience required: 7-10 years

In this role, the engineering manager is expected to build scalable and reliable end-to-end system capabilities on a base of 10 million monthly users, lead a team of up to 10 developers to a vision, be responsible for a solid architecture, performance and quality, and build with a platform-first approach. Other responsibilities include ensuring high impact from the team, working closely with business and product to ideate and innovate, and more.

Associate/Senior Associate - Taxation

Experience required: 2-5 years

In this role, the candidate is responsible for ensuring all taxation compliances are met on time with high standards. He/she will undertake compliances under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) laws and is expected to have thorough knowledge of GSTR-2A reconciliations with ITC as per books and perform reconciliations of GSTR-3B vs GSTR-1, GSTR-2B vs GSTR-3B, etc.

Cluster Lead

Experience required: 2-6 years

The cluster or city lead would typically oversee a team of seven to eight senior category managers and trainers and be responsible for all aspects of operations of 1,000-2,000 UC partners. As a Cluster Lead, the candidate will be expected to independently own and build all aspects of UC’s business across his/her vertical.

