Lenskart acquihires delivery startup DailyJoy, opens tech centre in Hyderabad

Delhi-based eyewear retailer Lenskart on Tuesday announced that it has aqui-hired Hyderabad-based essentials delivery startup DailyJoy to enhance its technology and innovation capability. The retail brand inaugurated its technology centre at Hyderabad.

After entering the coveted unicorn club last year, ﻿Lenskart﻿ is now on a hiring spree. The startup is looking to double the size of its technology team of 150 members and recruit across the roles of engineering, product, and data science in the next six months.

Satish Sharma, former CEO of DailyJoy, expressed he is looking forward to work together and “add value to Lenskart’s journey in the ever-evolving eye-wear industry.”

Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder of Lenskart (left) and Satish Sharma, former CEO of DailyJoy

Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder of Lenskart, said,

“We are immensely excited to inaugurate the new tech-centre in Hyderabad, and have Satish and his team onboard. The Hyderabad team will be at the forefront of engineering, new initiatives, and innovation, and form a base for quality and consistent engineering to support the high-growth phase of the company.”

The brand aims at leveraging technologies like augmented reality (AR), Machine Learning (ML), and computer vision to improvise the offline buying experience.

The team is working on building a true headless commerce engine that can enhance the capability to reach customers via many new channels, and build supply chain tech which can guarantee delivery of a make to order (MTO) product via production facilities, according to its statement.

Lenskart hopes to significantly expand its physical and online presence, and experiment with augmented reality (AR) technology this year. Besides having a presence in markets like India and Singapore, it is looking to tap new geographies, including the Middle East and the US.

Backed by VCs like Softbank and Lightbulb, Lenskart claims to have grown over 200 percent for the past two years.

In January this year, it partnered with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to promote road safety by offering free eye-tests and subsidised vision correction glasses to driver-partners.