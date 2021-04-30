Quick Ride launches COVID care on its app to find and list medical resources

In the wake of the raging second wave of COVID-19 in India, and the fact that we are losing lives every hour due to a shortage of medical resources, ride-sharing platform Quick Ride has launched a COVID care feature on its app, which can be used to connect people who have the medical resources to those who are in need of them.

These resources include oximeter, oxygen concentrator, oxygen cylinder, medical beds, plasma, ambulance, and food to the patient.

How to use it? If you have any medical resources, you can lend/donate/sell/rent these resources to others in need. If you are in need of any resource, you can post your requirement and see if there are others who are offering these resources.

You can also add items on behalf of others and give their contact number for others to reach out. The company said in a statement that this is a non-commercial initiative purely to help the society. Quick Ride app is available on both Google's Play Store, as well as, Apple's app store

The users can list and find all medical resources at a location and they also have the option to change the location for others too. Any Quick Ride user can share/donate the medical resources or post the requirement on the app to get them. There is also an instant contact feature to get the resources as soon as possible in the app.

In a statement, the company said it is looking for more verified resources and has asked people to share this among other circles. In case of any question, people can directly contact Quick Ride on its helpline 080468 10628, or visit its COVID care section on its website or mail at support@quickride.in.

Started in 2015 by KNM Rao, Bengaluru-headquartered Quick Ride claims to have over four million user community across nine cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.