Reliance Foundation scales up COVID-19 operations in Mumbai

Reliance Foundation has scaled up its operations in Mumbai to address the growing medical needs following a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited said in a statement.

Hospitals associated with Reliance Foundation (RF) will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Seven Hills Hospital, and the Trident, BKC.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will manage a 650-bed facility at NSCI, the statement said.

"RF will newly create, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15, 2021," it added.

Also, from May 1, it will take over the management and operations of nearly a 550-bed ward, which is currently operational.

Together, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) will operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID-19 patients.

"A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee medical management of the patients.

Image: Flickr

"The entire expenditure for the project comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators and medical equipment and the operational cost for 650 beds will be borne by Reliance Foundation," the statement said.

All the COVID-19 patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated for absolutely free, it said.

Last year, RF and BMC had set up India's first COVID-19 hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Out of the 225 beds; 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The Seven Hills Hospital is expanded by an additional 25 ICU beds. This expansion will create a total of 125 beds being managed by RF Hospital including 45 ICU beds.

Also, 100 beds are being commissioned at The Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the BMC. "The step-down facility will be manned and managed by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, it said.

"All put together, RFH will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Trident, BKC," it said. "This is the largest contribution to COVID-19 care in Mumbai by any philanthropic organisation."

Speaking about the augmented COVID-19 facilities, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of RF, said, "Reliance Foundation has always been at the forefront of service to our nation and it is our duty to support India's relentless fight against the pandemic."

She further noted that "our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy."

Reliance is also providing 700 tonnes of oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli completely free of cost, she said, adding "this is being expanded even further."