This startup is bringing a toilet revolution. Now, no poop smell, no UTIs with PeeBuddy’s latest: Before & After Toilet Spray

PeeBuddy Before & After Toilet Spray is the latest addition to PeeBuddy’s toilet hygiene portfolio. The brand, owned by Sirona Hygiene, has previously given India its first Female Urination Device with PeeBuddy Funnel, which enables women to “Stand & Pee” without having to touch dirty toilet seats. More than 2 million units of the urination device have sold to date.

Delhi-based entrepreneurs Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj founded Sirona in 2015 as an outcome of the numerous bad experiences women around them face in terms of basic hygiene issues. The award-winning startup is on a mission to solve all unaddressed feminine hygiene-related issues, including toilet hassles. It is the pioneer in advocating the use of sustainable menstrual hygiene products like Sirona Pain Relief Patches, Sirona Menstrual Cups, PeeBuddy Toilet Seat Covers, and more.

Deep Bajaj & Mohit Bajaj, Founders - Sirona Hygiene

Now, the team has solved yet another issue. For couples staying home and using common toilets, and for those who have to travel and are wary of public toilets, they have introduced India’s first before- and after-toilet deodoriser cum disinfectant.

Where the inspiration stemmed from

They say great ideas are born in the toilet. Yet, every single day, the one issue that can keep you from thinking clearly during the most productive hour of the day is the smell of poop. To help you make your toilet experience pleasant every day, Sirona Hygiene has launched “PeeBuddy Before & After Toilet Spray.” This first-of-its-kind toilet spray deodorises and disinfects the toilet, making it odour-free and germ-free at the same time.

The PeeBuddy range

The product has been launched in the market with a promotional video that addresses this highly prevalent but rarely spoken issue of poop smell in a witty yet impactful way. It also highlights the problems caused by it in our life. PeeBuddy Before & After Toilet Spray aims to revolutionise toilet hygiene in both public and private toilets. When sprayed on the pot before use, it forms a layer on the water, preventing any bad odour from arising. Moreover, it also disinfects the toilet seat by killing 99 percent of germs.

The PeeBuddy Before & After Toilet Spray has an ideal use case both at home and outside. At home, it can be sprayed on the seat after use to deodorise and leave the toilet fresh for your roommate/partner. Outside the home, it has to be sprayed twice—before use to disinfect and after use to deodorise for the next person’s use. It saves you from stinky embarrassment, and breaks the vicious cycle of germ transfer from others to you to still others.

Deep Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Sirona and fondly called PeeMan, says, “Toilet time is a short but golden stretch of time in which one can be at total peace to think clearly and even creatively. But poop odour; a common, yet hardly addressed issue is a problem yet to be solved. The embarrassment it causes when you get out of the toilet and the next person walks in, is hardly ever spoken of. Taking this into consideration, we have launched India’s 1st Toilet Deodoriser and Disinfectant—PeeBuddy Before and After Toilet Spray, with a cool video featuring the feisty Shibani Bedi. With this product, we aim to continue our mission to revolutionise toilet hygiene and enable odour-free and germ-free toilets both at home and outside.”

