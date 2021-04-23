Zoho’s rural revolution

For over 25 years now, Zoho has been leading rural initiatives. But it was after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that the SaaS unicorn really doubled down on these plans.

So far, the company has opened 30 satellite offices in rural and non-urban areas around the world.

It all began in 2011 when Zoho opened its first rural office in Mathlamparai, Tenkasi, a newly-created district in Tamil Nadu.

According to a study conducted by Economix Consulting Group (ECG), Zoho's initiatives — creating new housing facilities, investing in agriculture, and increasing awareness about organic farming — have had a positive impact on overall income, women empowerment, education and skill-building, employment, and community development in the region.

Hiring locally has also led to an improvement in the standard of living.

Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp, says,

"Through this initiative, we can attract talent from a broader pool of candidates, many of whom would have been overlooked by traditional hiring models."

Customer retention is as important as customer acquisition in attaining meaningful long-term growth for any business. With developments in AI and machine learning, customer support has seen significant changes with automation, improving efficiency, and saving costs. Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO of Verloop; Mswipe's Ankit Bhatnagar; and Shreyas Daga, Co-founder and CEO of MyGate share their insights.

Editor’s Pick: Manav Arya’s journey

A college dropout, Manav Arya's 13-year journey in mobile gaming started when he had to drop out of college and run a motorcycle garage. There, he met the CEO of Trine Games and has since never looked back. To date, Manav has worked with top brands like Junglee Games, Paytm First Games, Octro Inc, and The Walt Disney Company. The newly-appointed Head of Rush (Hike's gaming-focused platform), talks about his journey, his views on the gaming industry, and his plans. Read more.

Manav Arya

Helping people tackle lifestyle diseases with nutritious food

According to the Indian Journal of Community Medicine, lifestyle diseases are one of the growing health concerns in India, with over 135 million people suffering from obesity. To address this problem, Snigdha Kumar and Shrijit Venkatesh launched ﻿Cora Health﻿ as a health and wellness startup that offers an ecommerce platform to help users get access to healthy food alternatives. Read more.

Illustration: YS Design

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and Group CEO, Ola, announced the launch of Ola Electric’s Hypercharger Network. Ola Electric aims to create the world’s largest two-wheeler charging network to build over 100,000 charging points across 400 cities in five years.

Registration for vaccination against COVID-19 for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu app from April 28, officials said on Thursday. The inoculation process and documents to be submitted to get the jab remains the same.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company has purchased home medical equipment like oxygen concentrators for its employees, their families, and communities in a bid to assuage any difficulties they may face in the coming days vis-a-vis cylinders and ventilators.

Stride Ventures﻿ has disbursed over Rs 200 crore across 10 deals that were sanctioned in 2021. This includes investments in startups such as Spinny, Bizongo, and ﻿Infra.Market﻿. The firm has also partnered with leading banks to provide an augmented financing facility of up to Rs 100 crore to its portfolio companies.

﻿Zomato﻿ has rolled out a 'priority delivery' option for its users affected by COVID-19 and related emergencies, which will allow them to get food deliveries on priority. Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Founder, Zomato, announced the launch of the new feature on Twitter.

Sridhar Vembu, Founder, Zoho Corp. The company believes there is a huge market for SaaS in India

“There is a lot of latent talent in the world that is waiting for an opportunity... By bringing high-paying jobs to villages, Zoho is helping restore the talent where it belongs.”

— Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp

