Zomato rolls out priority delivery feature for COVID-related food orders

Food delivery and restaurant aggregator ﻿Zomato﻿ has rolled out a 'priority delivery' option for its users affected by COVID-19 and related emergencies, which will allow them to get food deliveries on priority.

Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Founder, Zomato, announced the launch of the new feature on microblogging site Twitter and said:

Zomato’s Twitter handle also asks users to treat this feature “like an ambulance" and not misuse it.

Under this feature, the restaurant partners will prepare and get the order to deliver on priority. Deepinder in his tweet said that several restaurant partners have agreed to prioritise these orders.

“At Zomato, we will prioritise these orders by providing the fastest rider assignment, and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others," he said.

Deepinder also said that all deliveries to such customers will be contactless and pre-paid by default. "Needless to say, all customers should opt-in for contactless deliveries right now" he tweeted.

With the second wave of COVID-19 hitting India with a surge in cases, delivery platform Dunzo too offered to amplify Covid-related emergency requests. It said, tag Dunzo in Covid emergency requests, and it will amplify them.

Just a week before the lockdown anniversary in March this year, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal had announced on Twitter that the foodtech unicorn will soon launch its line of health and dietary supplements or “functional food”. He said the supplements will be sold by Zomato’s own brands that are Made in India, and the products will be available on Zomato app.

India reported over 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (22 April 2021), the highest-ever daily count recorded anywhere, as per the data updated by the health ministry. The ministry also said that 2,104 have died due to Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Over 2 lakh infections are being recorded every day since April 15, and the centre has said earlier that the second wave is yet to peak.

