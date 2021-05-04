Amazon Europe commits to additional support of over $2.5M for India’s fight against COVID-19

Amazon has announced that its business in Europe has committed $2.5 million to support people in India impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, by purchasing and transporting medical supplies.

The company is using its global logistics network to purchase, airlift and deliver some of the critical medical equipment identified by the Government of India and local charities.

Amazon will deliver oxygen concentrators from Italy, ventilators from the UK, and nebulisers and inhalation devices from Germany. The products will be provided to Amazon frontline workers and local charities to help those infected with COVID-19 across multiple cities in India, thereby supporting the capacity of hospitals, medical facilities and public institutions.

This support is in addition to 100 ventilators worth $3.8 million that Amazon is said to have already procured through Amazon's global resources in the US as part of its commitment to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon India is working closely with the Indian Red Cross, under guidance from Niti Aayog and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who are defining the distribution plan for these ventilators.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators.

Recently, Samsung announced that it has pledged $ 5 million, while Paytm Foundation intends to set up oxygen plants in 12-13 cities as part of efforts to support India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides this, Crowdfunding platform Milaap has partnered with Amazon to support Swasth & ACT Grants to urgently procure and deploy oxygen concentrators in the country. Under the arrangement, Amazon users can either donate by clicking on the banners that have been added to the Amazon application and website, or by visiting the fundraiser's page on Milaap portal.