How to build an online brand that stands out and attract customers

An average person encounters 6,000-10,000 online ads per day. Since the start of the pandemic last year, customers have been experiencing even greater digital fatigue with a surge in screen time, and lack of in-person engagements. Digital marketers can see a decrease in customer engagement and need to start innovating to make their brand really stand out.

Like how a magnet draws objects to it, a magnetic brand attracts customers with its innate qualities and attractive brand personality. Let’s dive into all of the key ingredients that go into creating a magnetic online brand:

Intention

The lingering reason behind creating a magnetic brand is your intention. Introspect and ask yourself why you want to run your business. While one reason might be to make money and a profit, but that is an outcome, not your intention.

Inspired organisations think from the inside out. People will buy from you if they believe in what you do and why you do it.

You can see this in a brand like Apple where Steve Jobs' vision was to turn powerful technology into tools that were easy to use, tools that would help people realise their dream and change the world for the better. His intent wasn’t just to sell computers and make money but actually empower people with them. His pure intent is one of the reasons why the brand is so successful even after 20+ years.

ALSO READ What Steve Jobs never told you about entrepreneurship

Selflessness

We all need to be a little bit selfish to care for ourselves. You must also be selfish about your personal needs as an entrepreneur, especially those that help keep you stay focused, but as a brand, you need to be selfless and focused on offering a solution.

The bigger the problem that you aim to solve, the more magnetic your brand can be. If you look at Amazon, it is one of the most successful brands because the founder, Jeff Bezos aims to remove all barriers to shopping. He has created a magnificent platform that allows consumers to shop for anything, anytime and anywhere, making it magnetic and hugely valuable to the customer.

Outstanding products

Ultimately, the magnetism of your brand boils down to how great your product is and the value that you offer.

Value doesn’t mean offering multiple solutions and unnecessary features but refers to how you simplify a problem for a customer. Value is about understanding the market’s needs and solving that in the most efficient and simple way.

Once you’re offering outstanding products, the word will spread and people will be willing to pay a premium to buy into your brand. Again, if we look at Apple, its customers know how great their products are and are willing to spend any amount on even a small accessory like the AirPod to be loyal to the brand.

Status

A magnetic brand makes the customer feel worthy and privileged. So, owning an Apple or Nike product makes you feel special. Being a part of Grant Cordone or GaryVee’s community makes you feel a sense of pride and belonging. When your customers feel privileged to own your products or be a part of your community, they naturally become brand advocates and will endorse everything you sell.

Building a magnetic brand has more to do with the innate purpose and personality of the brand. With a firm foundation and honest approach to serving your customer, your marketing efforts will fall into place with great ease and attract the right customers to your business.

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)