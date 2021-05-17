Hike announces COVID-19 support initiatives for employees

Indian social startup Hike has announced fresh support initiatives for its employees and their immediate dependents given the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has introduced the Hike COVID Support where it has extended an additional cover on top of existing employee insurance support for expenses incurred starting April 1, 2021. Hike COVID Support reimburses for oxygen supply and medicines over and above the existing employee insurance cover.

Additionally, Hike has extended an infinite period of paid leave to those battling COVID-19 or caring for COVID-impacted family members.

Image source: Pixabay

Hike has also announced a vaccination drive and set up dedicated Telegram and email helplines to secure medication and testing support for employees and their families. It has also contributed to Hemkunt Foundation and One More Breath to help procure oxygen cylinders and beds.

Elaborating on the measures undertaken, Hike said insurance cover will be for their employees and the immediate family. This will also include ambulance expenses, OPD charges, and hospitalisation cost.

According to Hike, given the current scarcity of oxygen and COVID medication, through Hike COVID Support, it will strive to cover all oxygen and medication expenses on top of the existing medi-claim coverage for employees and their dependents.

On the vaccination front, Hike has also announced a vaccination drive facilitating both first and second shot for both employees and dependents. It has also announced an initiative called Hike Supplement Kit, which reimburses for doctor-prescribed supplements and immunity boosters including vitamins, zinc, turmeric, and more, starting April 2021.

“In these times of unprecedented crisis, Hike remains committed to prioritizing the well-being of its employees and supporting those impacted by the pandemic in every possible way,” it said.

Given the severity of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian startup ecosystem has also stepped its efforts to ensure the well being of its employees and also making a contribution to combat the health challenge.