How to know if you are at greater risk of COVID-19?

With India still seeing around three lakh daily new COVID-19 cases, precautions, pre-screening, and safeguards have become the need of the hour.

To enable workplaces, healthcare providers, and governments to prevent transmission by regular screening and identifying people at higher risk of contracting the virus, Bengaluru-based diagnostics services provider Healthcube launched a COVID-19 risk management solution — CovidSafe.

It helps users in identifying early COVID-19 symptoms and enables them to connect with doctors for consultation. CovidSafe also allows people to regularly take common tests such as D-dimer, CRP, antibody tests, blood pressure, and pulse oximetry, among others.

Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder of Healthcube, tells YourStory,

"It can assess the severity of infection to identify individuals who may need early hospitalisation, and prioritises them for an RT-PCR test."

CovidSafe has been already deployed by companies such as Tech Mahindra, Tagros Chemicals, Club Mahindra, NICSI, and Jubilant FoodWorks.

The Interview

As a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in India, thousands are relying on each other and on tech innovations to find verified leads on COVID-19 resources.

One such innovation is IntroBot, a WhatsApp AI chatbot that's fast becoming the go-to resource for instant, verified leads for life-saving COVID-19 resources, such as hospital beds, plasma, oxygen cylinders, medicines, and other sought-after-medical resources.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday﻿

Deepti Yenireddy's decade-long journey taught her that while technology could be used to solve user problems, bringing in transparency and trust were not easy. She built My Ally, an HR tech startup, and opened up the decision-making workflow of AI assistant SKY.

This is what she now brings as VP Product, Conversational AI to Valley-based unicorn Phenom People, which acquired her startup in 2020. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Making the logistics sector efficient using tech

Striking a casual conversation with a trucker one day, Mohammed Imthiaz realised that the processes used in the trucking industry were opaque and tedious.

This led him to team up with Muralidharan Chandrashekhar, Vipul Sharma, Abu Fahad, and Joshua Jebakumar to start Raaho, a marketplace for inter-city trucking, connecting shippers and truckers. Read more.

Raaho

News & Updates

Noida-based startup Moglix﻿ raised $120 million in Series E round led by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company. With this round, Moglix became the first industrial B2B commerce platform in the manufacturing space to become a unicorn.

﻿Reliance Jio is constructing an international submarine cable system to connect India both to the East and the West. The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system will connect eastbound to Singapore and beyond, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system will connect westbound to the Middle East and Europe.

Online auto classifieds platform CarTrade Tech has filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise funds through an IPO, which will be entirely an offer for sale of 12,354,811 equity shares, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI showed.

Clubhouse announced that its Android app will be available for users in India and worldwide from Friday onwards. On Android, the app will be continuing with the waitlist and invite-only system.

Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Monday said one of its subsidiaries had entered into a definitive agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for manufacturing of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Ashneer Grover, CEO and Co-founder BharatPe

“BharatPe is incentivising all shopkeepers to get vaccinated at the earliest so that they stay safe as business picks up and footfalls at shops increase. It's time to get back to business.”

— Ashneer Grover, CEO, BharatPe

