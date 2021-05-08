[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work for edtech startup Lead School

Last week, Mumbai-based edtech startup Lead School raised $30 million in a Series D funding round led by global VC fund GSV Ventures along with WestBridge Capital, an existing investor.

According to a statement by Lead School, this is GSV Venture’s first major investment in an India-based edtech firm. The startup had last raised $28 million in Series C round in August 2020, which was led by WestBridge and Elevar Equity. It had also acquired student assessment startup QuizNext in December 2020.

Founded in 2012 by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah, LEAD School combines technology, curriculum, and pedagogy into an integrated system of teaching and learning to create affordable private schools.

In 2020, it claims to have witnessed 3X growth, catering to over 2,000 schools with around 8 lakh students. It aims to reach out to 25,000 schools in the next five years.

The latest funding round will be used by Lead School to accelerate growth by building a pan-India brand, rollout of new product offerings, strategic acquisitions, and hiring top talent across domains.

