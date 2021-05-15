Karnataka govt asks those who took Covishield not to come to vaccination centres before 12 weeks

The Karnataka government on Friday asked those who took the Covishield vaccine not to come to vaccination centers if they have not completed 12 weeks of the first dose, citing advisory of expert groups.

In a press release, the vaccination mission director said the second dose of Covishield vaccine should be administered to eligible beneficiaries at 12 to 16 weeks interval after receiving the first dose as recommended by the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC).

"Hence, the earlier interval of six to eight weeks of time for Covishield vaccination between 2 doses is revised to 12 to 16 weeks. Citizens are requested not to come to vaccination centres if they have not completed 12 weeks after the first dose of Covishield vaccine," the release said.

The release clarified that the revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not Covaxin.

The State government recently suspended the vaccination of people between the age group of 18 and 44 due to inadequate stock of vaccine in the state.

The government has already placed an order for three crore vaccines and paid money to the vaccine producers.

However, only seven lakh vaccines have arrived, according to officials.

The government intends to float global tenders to procure two crore vaccines.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan recently announced that Covaxin-manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech will be set up soon in Kolar district, and that the construction work has already begun and the government has invited investors to make the vaccine in Karnataka.

The State has reported 41,779 fresh cases and 373 fatalities despite stringent restrictions on the movement of people from April 27 till May 24.