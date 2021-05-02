Keventers, Amba Dalmia Foundation Trust aim to raise Rs 1Cr for oxygen supplies

Dairy brand Keventers, in association with EduTennis — an initiative by the Amba Dalmia Foundation Trust — is running a campaign to raise Rs 1 crore to assist Delhi-based hospitals and grass-root organisations with their efforts in providing critical care to COVID 19 patients.

The campaign — which has already raised Rs 35 crore from over 100 people — aims to provide oxygen for those in need in Delhi-NCR.

A statement shared by the company read, "Their immediate goal is to provide both short term and long term solutions to the oxygen crisis in Delhi-NCR by providing hospitals with oxygen concentrators and bi-paps that will help those in dire need. These are sources that will not run out and can help more people than oxygen cylinders. Those looking to donate can donate on Ketto."

Image: Democracy People Foundation

Speaking on the initiative, Agastya Dalmia, Director and Founder, Keventers, and Managing Trustee of Amba Dalmia Foundation, says,

“These are tough times, and as Indian citizens, each one of us has a responsibility towards battling this crisis in our individual capacities. We, as a brand, have the right resources and connections that we want to utilise and optimise and set up a system wherein we can provide critical oxygen supplies to the hospitals. Each small contribution will help save lives, and we are hoping to reach our goal very soon."

EduTennis — an Amba Dalmia Foundation initiative — is also raising money to purchase equipment to set up an oxygen generating facility in select hospitals. By having their own supply facility in-house, these hospitals will be able to reduce their dependence on external sources of oxygen supply. This has been done in consultation with the local authorities.

As the number of people contracting COVID-19 touches 19.2 million, the need for oxygen is increasing with each passing day. Several hospitals across India have been reporting a shortage of oxygen, with the lives of several people under threat.

Other initiatives like Mission Oxygen and Mission MillionAir, too, aim to bring an easy supply of oxygen to those in need.