‘Fighting this wave of the pandemic is nothing short of being on a war front’ – 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a global health crisis for over a year. - Shankar Kaul, Elsevier

In several cases, patients require post-COVID-19 care, and many non-COVID-19 patients are choosing home based-nursing. This has led to an increase in demand for skilled nursing and domestic health aides. - Neeraj K Pawan, RSLDC

Fighting this wave of the pandemic is nothing short of being on a war front. We get physically exhausted, emotionally drained, and are constantly met with situations out of our control. - Manisha Kumar, Columbia Asia

Due to the Covid strain on hospitals, many patients are unable to get treated for other issues as well. - Abhijeet Nakave, MDTok

Finding vaccination slots is extremely crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and increasingly difficult as well. - Ravinder Kumar, WIMWIsure

India’s fierce second wave of COVID-19 has exposed huge shortages in the healthcare system, not least the gap between demand and supply of medical equipment. - Atul Satija, GiveIndia

Oxygen cylinders and ICU beds are only a part of what infected people are looking for. There is a shortage of basic medicines, nutritious food, and even someone to drive patients to hospitals. - Mayank Bhangadia, CloseApp

Oxygen concentrators have the potential to address the critical gap in oxygen supply, which we are witnessing across India. - Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP

Loneliness and mental health have become pandemics induced by COVID. - Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, GoFloaters

As we enter the second year of the pandemic, many people are struggling and seeking mental health support. - Pankaj Jethwani, W Health Ventures

Anxiety signals that something is awry or might need our attention. However, you don't want the response to become exaggerated or to dominate your life. - Ann Epstein, Harvard Special Health Report

We have to be alert to protect children from the possible third wave. The first wave hit senior citizens, the second one targeted youth, and now children are under threat. - Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

The pandemic has made it clear that no business is 100 percent resilient. However, those fortified by digital are more agile, resilient, and capable of transforming when faced with a crisis. - Shivir Chordia, Microsoft India

The pandemic has transformed industries like connected fitness, digital health, hospitality, and food delivery, further accelerating the adoption of intelligent edge devices. But with each new use case, better software automation is required. - Yadhu Gopalan, Esper

Companies are looking towards co-working spaces to fulfil this need to de-intensify their current offices while adhering to social distancing norms. - Kushal Bhargava, Mybranch

In the current scenario, 3-wheeler auto rickshaws and bike taxis are the most commonly preferred commute options due to their affordability and safety. - Aravind Sanka, Rapido

Leaders need to strongly foster an environment where flexibility in work hours is welcomed and boundaries around work hours are respected for all employees. - Mohinish Sinha, Deloitte India

[The second wave] has once again reiterated the need for us to organise our finances and plan for such unprecedented events. - Abhishek Soni, Upwards

The pandemic has actually tested the creativity of artists. It is a moment for contemplation. - MA Roziq, MayinArt

Publishers have suffered a lot; booksellers have seen a lot of losses. They've been hit very hard. These days books are also sold online, but publishers are having a difficult time. - Ruskin Bond

Making artworks cannot be defeated by difficult situations. Of course, hard times and obstacles usually bring their own inspiration. - Meuz Prast, MayinArt

There have been clear shifts in consumer behaviour favouring the use of casual or leisure wear. This was further enhanced by the pandemic. - Anil Kumar, ﻿RedSeer Consulting

The ongoing pandemic has impacted India in an unprecedented way. It is time that people and corporate entities pitched in their resources to help the country overcome the crisis. - Arun Bagaria, TravClan

There are small victories everyday, and inspiration to draw from so many of such winners. - Manisha Kumar, Columbia Asia

