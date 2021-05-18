‘Believe in yourself first for the world to believe in you’ – 20 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of May 10-16 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Customers do not buy products or services any more. The differentiator is the experience. - Amit Gautam, UpsideLMS

Your customer must trust your brand and providing good after-sales services is the best way to gain that trust and retain your customer. - Sahil Malik, Da Milano

Gold has seen a resurgence over the past year as the savings instrument of choice. - Gaurav Mathur, SafeGold

Many retail stores and quality vegetable distribution supply chains look for a consistent supply of chemical-free vegetables at reasonable prices. - Abhay Singh, Eekifoods

Truly, health is a lot more than individual compounds in food. Health is about stress, sleep, exercise, and your own physiology. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

There is increased consumption of protein and seafood is a great way for people to increase their protein intake. - Shipra Gupta, Aquastar

Large companies must learn that if they don't adopt the changing speed of innovation, perhaps, they will not be there in the next five or seven years. - Neelam Dhawan, ex-HP

Sometimes, the most important lesson in business isn’t trying to win, it’s in ensuring everyone wins. - Theodora Lau and Bradley Leimer, 'Beyond Good'

Getting quality talent is a challenge for employers, on the other hand, candidates struggle to find opportunities due to a lack of the right skills. - Ankit Maggu, Geekster

Agility, flexibility, and personalised experiences are the calling cards of gig professionals. - Sahil Sharma, GigIndia

If we want to redesign systems keeping women in mind, it must not be just to have them enter but also to retain them. - Naghma Mulla, EdelGive Foundation

Society is opinionated about everything a woman does with her body. - Meghna Pant, ‘The Terrible, Horrible, Very Bad Good News’

Anyone hailing from a small town will tell you that people’s lives and businesses are all interconnected. - Pooja Gupta, Amiraah

Art is not two-minute Maggi noodle soup. - John Devaraj, Chitra Santhe

Aspiring artists must nurture their intellect through looking, reading, seeing, observing, and analysing. - José Luis Hernández “Chepe”, Chitra Santhe

In the startup world, where chances of success are slim, having a tight intellectual property strategy could lead to a make-or-break outcome. - Mohanjit Jolly, Iron Pillar

At the end of the day, a business plan must be achievable and intelligent to investors. - Joseph Varughese

Don’t get demoralised with work that seems to be unsuccessful – gather lessons from it and implement them next time. - Priya Ghosh, Chitra Santhe

[My mother] would tell me ‘If today is not good, tomorrow will be better. If you give 100 percent, you will definitely get the result.’ - Bhavani Devi

Innovation, creativity, and uniqueness will always pay off. Always follow your heart for the ideas you want to implement. - Shraddha Sharma Tripathi, Binni’s Wardrobe

Be patient and be focused and you will see the magic. Believe in yourself first for the world to believe in you! - Ritu Phogat

