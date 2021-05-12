[Startup Bharat] Tirupati-based Be High Bros is providing low-cost kitchen models

The rise in the foodtech and home delivery segment has bolstered growth in the cloud-kitchen market. According to a report by RedSeer, cloud kitchens are set to become a $2billion industry in India by 2024.

Tapping on the growing opportunity, college friends Vamsi P, Sai Prakash P, Surya N, Girija P, Harsha M, Raghu E, and Yeswin Raj K launched Be High Bros (on food) in 2019. Graduated from Sree Vidyanikethan, Tirupathi, the founders have worked previously across hospitality, IT, mechanical, social media, and marketing sectors.

Surya N, Co-Founder, Be High Bros [Image Credit: Be High Bros]

The Tirupati-based foodtech startup is providing low-cost kitchen models. According to the co-founders, the startup was launched after online aggregator companies entered their hometown, Tirupati.

Speaking with YourStory, Surya explains that the team was always passionate about the food and hospitality industry.

“We didn’t have enough capital to establish a dine-in-restaurant, but our love towards fusion foods led us to launch a great menu, which was tested by many of our potential customers. This inspired us to launch a delivery only kitchen,” Surya adds.

Be High Bros currently has ten kitchens and is present across five cities - Nellore, Kurnool, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Nagpur. It also has four dine-in restaurants in Tirupati, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

Image Credit: Be High Bros

Low-cost sustainable kitchen models

Surya explains the startup is mainly focusing on providing continental Italian fusion food options. Users can order food from Be High Bros using Zomato and Swiggy.

Apart from the B2C model, the startup franchises its low-cost sustainable kitchen models to help foodtech entrepreneurs enter the market with low capex and opex.

“We do data analysis to understand consumer purchase behaviour, repetitive order, and highest selling item. Then, we improvise our menu according to the local palate,” he says.

The co-founders launched the startup with their first kitchen in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, with an initial investment of Rs 4 Lakh. It currently has 24 team members.

“We chose Tirupati as the base location primarily because it is our hometown and we understand the people, their tastes, and preferences better than other geographies. Apart from this, Tirupati is also a hub of engineering colleges, and thus we found the right set of customers who prefer the menu that we offer,” he adds.

Illustration: YS Design

Business and more

Surya explains the startup’s business model includes direct selling through online aggregators. It also has a B2B model where it franchises its cloud kitchens, quick service restaurants, kiosks, and food trucks.

“The price range starts from Rs 2 lakh and goes till Rs 10 lakh based on the model of the product,” he adds.

The bootstrapped startup claims to have delivered over one lakh orders till now, and claims to have clocked in Rs 2.47 crore revenue last year. It is also looking to expand its presence in Ahmedabad and Delhi.

The cloud kitchen segment has several notable players such as Faasos, Hoi Foods, BigSpoon Foods Pvt Ltd, and Kitchens Centre, among others.

Speaking about future plans, the co-founder explains the startup is targeting to open 25 kitchens by FY2021-22.