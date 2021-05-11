Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 11, 2021)

Delhi-based healthcare and fintech startup Unofin, which offers instant digital and contactless pay later options for healthcare consumption, has announced a new initiative called Covid Corridor.

Through this, the startup aims to assist those looking for oxygen beds across its network of 550+ partner hospitals in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. People can call at 8955 8955 89 to check hospital bed availability in the Uno partner network or to book free COVID teleconsultation.

US regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall.

Shots could begin as soon as a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected Wednesday. Vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to a return to normalcy.

Microblogging giant ﻿Twitter﻿ has donated $15 million to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India, which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.

Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey on Monday tweeted that the amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA. While CARE has been given $10 million, Aid India and Sewa International USA have received $2.5 million each.

NITI Aayog and Mastercard on Monday released a report titled ‘Connected Commerce: Creating a Roadmap for a Digitally Inclusive Bharat’. The report identifies challenges in boosting digital and financial inclusion in the nation and recommends how digital services can be made accessible to all.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar; CEO Amitabh Kant; and Ajit Pai, Distinguished Expert and Head, Economics and Finance Cell; along with Ravi Aurora, Senior Vice President and Group Head, Global Community Relations, Mastercard, released the report.