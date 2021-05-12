Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 12, 2021)

Drug major AstraZeneca on Tuesday said it has pledged $250,000 (over Rs 1.8 crore) in humanitarian aid to India to support relief activities amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.

The aid to India is part of the $1 million, which the British-Swedish multinational has earmarked for relief initiatives across communities, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahmedabad-based Appitsimple, better known for its digital products CallHippo and SoftwareSuggest, has invested $200,000 in Enthu.ai. Ankit Dudhwewala, Founder of Appitsimple, has also invested in his personal capacity.

The funding will help Enthu.ai accelerate its engineering and sales efforts and move a step forward towards its vision of enabling contact centres to deliver better customer outcomes.

Square Yards, a Gurugram-based integrated real estate platform, has announced its FY21 results with $50 million revenue, up 17 percent year-on-year, and EBITDA margins of 14.2 percent. The gross transaction value (GTV) stood at $1.1 billion, up 33 percent year-on-year.

The company said it registered its sixth consecutive profitable quarter in Q4, clocking revenue of $17.2 million, a 47 percent year-on-year increase for the quarter with 15.2 percent in EBITDA margins.

Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) has said it is committed to procuring and disbursing over 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 2,000 pulse oximeters, and 20 oxygen generators in the Delhi-NCR region and Uttarakhand amid the raging pandemic.

The NGO said it will also procure 6,000 face masks, 5,000 PPE kits, 300 beds, 200 patients care blankets, and other critical care equipment to COVID-19 care hospitals in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand to begin with.