Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 23, 2021)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his government was relentlessly pursuing the issue of vaccine supply, adding that his government was ready to make one-time payment for 12 crore doses for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group. He said the state witnessed oxygen shortage during the second wave of infections, but it was now well equipped to tackle a possible third wave since effective steps had been taken to make the state self-sufficient in the vital gas.

Karnataka, which is battling the second wave of COVID-19, has put in place an SMS-based Remdesivir allocation and information system, aimed at curbing its black marketing and misuse. "In order to bring transparency in the allocation of Remdesivir, a tech-driven system has been developed and now the patient will get a SMS informing which hospital is provided the medicine against the SRF ID," Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

The railways has so far delivered 15,284 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in 936 tankers to various states through its Oxygen Express service, the national transporter said on Sunday. So far, 234 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey and brought relief to various states, while nine loaded Oxygen Expresses are currently on the move with more than 569 tonnes of LMO in 31 tankers.

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories is working on the development of new treatment options for COVID-19 patients, which it aims to launch over the next few months while ensuring uninterrupted supplies of its existing range of products for the infectious disease in the market. The Hyderabad-based drug major has already launched Sputnik V vaccine while partnering various organisations, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation.